Who is making Hong Kong's ubiquitous face masks? Prisoners, among others

HONG KONG – When word spread that a dangerous new virus was killing people in mainland China, the people of Hong Kong took action. Virtually overnight, schools closed, posters appeared around the city reminding residents to wash their hands, and everyone on the street apparently wore a face mask.
As the West debated the effectiveness of the masks, Hong Kong residents, affected by the deadly SARS outbreak 17 years ago, trusted them. In the months since the pandemic started at your doorstep, only four people in Hong Kong, a city of 7.5 million, have died from Covid-19.
But behind the omnipresent masks there is a truth that not everyone knows here. Millions of Hong Kong surgical masks are produced by prisoners, some of whom have been working late into the night for a few pennies since the outbreak.
The medium-security Lo Wu prison, located near the continental border, has been producing masks 24 hours a day since February, when the Hong Kong government increased production to supply the army with medical, public health and sanitation workers from the city.
Working around the clock, inmates, along with retired and off-duty correction officers volunteering their time, now produce 2.5 million masks per month, up from 1.1 million before the outbreak.
An inmate, Yannis, was assigned to weld elastic ear loops to the mask fronts, six days a week from midnight to dawn. She spent long hours hunched over an ultrasound welder; the job required so much concentration that he suspected it was bad for the body.
Yannis, who was released last month after completing a two-year sentence for theft, asked to be identified only by her Christian name, for fear of retaliation.
Prison work in Hong Kong is officially announced as an opportunity for inmates to do "useful work,quot; to help them rehabilitate them and "reduce their idleness and tension,quot;. More than 4,000 inmates produce traffic signs, police uniforms, hospital clothes, and office supplies for the government each year.
Such assets were valued at $ 57 million in 2018, according to authorities, who said the program had the "incidental benefit of saving public money."
The city's Department of Correctional Services said inmates who worked overnight or additional shifts "voluntarily,quot; and received higher wages.
As an overnight worker, Yannis said she earned $ 4.30 a day, or $ 0.61 an hour, at the high end of prison labor pay, which represents about one-eighth of Hong Kong's legal minimum wage. . Night workers received an hour-long break and snacks.
Yannis said that his meager salary returned to prison. Inmates often spend their income at the prison commissary on necessities, such as hair conditioner, menstrual pads, tissue paper, and stationery.
Law Yuk-kai, director of the Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor, which tracks the city's prison conditions, said it was "problematic,quot; to rely on that work to meet the urgent needs of society.
"People should be required to work or receive prison training only if it is related to rehabilitation." Mr. Law said. He added that authorities should not pay inmates "insignificant and nominal,quot; wages when they are "rushing production to meet our needs."
Possible injuries resulting from increased workload are another concern, Law said.
Yannis said that blisters formed on his fingers while operating the welding machine, and that he had developed a sharp ringing in his ears, accompanied by headaches, because his workstation was next to noisy machines. Another inmate cut his finger while cleaning the inside of a mask machine in March, an accident confirmed by prison officials.
Shiu Ka-chun, a lawmaker representing the city's social welfare sector, said a different inmate learned that prisoners felt pressured to spend additional hours at the mask factory. Mr. Law said that his organization had He received similar reports, including one about an inmate who felt compelled to work despite feeling unwell, but had not verified the accounts.
"This is exploitation by nature, especially when the distribution of income and work is so extreme," said Mr. Shiu.
Mr. Shiu, who served eight months last year for his role in the 2014 pro-democracy protests, said he worked in a prison garment factory, earning up to $ 0.57 an hour.
"What the workers get is very, very little, it is humiliating," he said.