Who Is Jake Fromm? NFL Combine results, college highlights, LLWS career, and more on the Bills' draft pick

Jake Fromm has been under the spotlight for much of life, and will only amplify now as he heads to the NFL as a draft prospect.

The former Georgia quarterback made a name for himself in college football, but he was a star even before that. Fromm started gaining attention when he was a teenager in the Little League World Series 2011. His team was two games away from the championship and Fromm stood out.

Let's fast-forward to high school, and Fromm was starting to make a name for himself in soccer. He was a star quarterback at Houston County High School in Georgia, and was even a featured player in the series "QB1: Beyond the Lights,quot; that can be seen on Netflix.

He then promised to play in Georgia, where he would end up starting as a freshman. In three seasons, Fromm led the Bulldogs to three bowl appearances, including a 2018 Rose Bowl victory. After three successful years, Fromm skipped his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Below, you can learn more about the quarterback who hopes to have a successful career in the NFL.

Jake Fromm's Little League World Series

We mentioned earlier that Fromm's team was within two games of the 2011 Little League World Series championship, but there is more to the story. According to AL.com, Fromm was extremely good as a young baseball player in the tournament. He hit three home runs with eight RBIs, and also struck out 11 batters.

Jake Fromm State Farm

The former Georiga QB has nothing directly to do with the famous State Farm commercial, but has joked about it. its Twitter name She currently reads "JakefromStateFromm,quot; and her pinned tweet is a reference to the ad.

He even spoke about the similarities in an interview with the NFL Network.

"It started in high school when all the 'State Farm Jake' commercials were coming out. And my name is very similar, it was easy. He made it my Twitter handle and it worked for him. He posted a photo in college, and Who would have thought that as a 16 and 17 year old we would be here now? But we are. So now, I am "Jake Fromm State Farm,quot;. Now I am the real deal. Excited to be here.

Jake Fromm mom, girlfriend and family

Fromm's mother is Lee Fromm, and she is very supportive of her son's soccer career. She participated in her Dawg Walk before the game and the two of them are very connected.

“Probably what I love most about my mother is only her heart. Is so big " Fromm said in a special tribute for Mother's Day. "She loves everyone. She loves her family. Everything she does is so loving, and you can tell how amazing she is. Definitely. He is definitely the anchor of my family. "

As for his love life, Fromm is dating Caroline Ostman. He played volleyball for Georgia and the two have been together for several years.

Jake Fromm College Statistics

Year Sun Cmp Att PCT Yds TD In t * 2017 fifteen 181 291 62.2 2615 24 7 7 * 2018 14 207 307 67.4 2761 30 6 6 * 2019 14 2. 3. 4 385 60.8 2860 24 5 5

In three years in Georgia, Fromm made the Bulldogs a top-tier team that competes in the tough SEC. He beat the SEC freshman in 2017, and was a 2018 Rose Bowl champion. He was not a fighter, ending with negative rushing yards in each of his past two seasons.

Jake Fromm NFL Combine Results

40 yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Long jump 5.01s N / A 30.0 inch 111.0 inch

Beyond the combined drills, Fromm made headlines in his NFL Combine measurements as well. Most notable is its 8 7/8 inch hand size, which is below the 9-inch hand size threshold that many explorers seek. He was the smallest hand size of any prospect in the NFL Draft in 2020.

"It is an eighth inch from the desired nine inches," Fromm said of his hand size. "These are the same hands that went to three SEC championships, one Rose Bowl, one national championship …"