Cole McDonald is going to say aloha to the NFL.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have had no shortage of prolific bystanders making waves in the show's history, and Cole McDonald has joined the ranks of Colt Brennan, Chang, and others simply because of that.

But the Warriors quarterback still has a long ladder to climb to become a quality NFL quarterback. The first rung is the NFL Draft 2020, where McDonald went to the Titans in the seventh round. Here's what you need to know about the California kid and the two-year-old starter in Hawaii:

Last second scholarship

McDonald's had not received a scholarship from any Division I school until the night before the firm's national day. In fact, McDonald's intentions were to go to junior college for a year to "prove himself,quot; despite an Alabama A,amp;M offer on the table.

But by the 11th hour, Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich contacted McDonald and offered him a scholarship to go to the Aloha state and help revitalize the program. McDonald obviously accepted Rolovich's offer.

Fastest QB in the draft

McDonald posted the best 40-yard rush time in this year's NFL Combine in a 4.58 clip, barely beating Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (4.59).

Those legs were also used well during her time in Hawaii, with her last season resulting in seven touchdowns on the ground with 383 rushing yards to pair with her. Altogether, McDonald had 12 rushing touchdowns in 33 career games like Rainbow Warrior.

Questions about your arm

As McDonald put flashy numbers through the air, who in Hawaii didn't? – There are any questions about your arm at the NFL level. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com says his delivery, arm accuracy, and foot / platform play are questionable and in progress. Because of that, McDonald will likely land in the later rounds despite there being some athletic talent and skill there.

It is no stranger to hardware

In 2018 McDonald won the team's offensive MVP and also received an honorable mention as a member of the All Mountain-West team. In 2019, he built on his debut season as a starter, as he was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an honor given to a senior or quarterback quarterback in leadership, academic achievement, and on-field achievement.

Made a promise

When McDonald accepted the scholarship offer to go to Hawaii, he wanted to make sure it made a difference to himself and the program.

"I signed my letter of intent, and that was it. I was going there to succeed and help bring that program back to life," McDonald told the Bleacher Report in 2018.

Well, McDonald did that: In two seasons as a Hawaii starter, he led the Warriors to consecutive winning seasons, the first consecutive winning seasons since 2006 and 2007.