Whitmer relaxes rules while extending Michigan residency order through May 15 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended her order to stay home until May 15, while lifting restrictions so that some companies can reopen and the public can participate in outdoor activities such as golf and motorized boat rides during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move immediately replaces one that was scheduled to expire next week. Michigan has nearly 3,000 COVID-19-related deaths, behind New York and New Jersey alone among the US states. USA

People are now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face covers in closed public spaces, such as supermarkets, if they can tolerate it medically. Employers must provide non-medical grade masks to their employees in person.

Landscapers, landscaping companies, plant nurseries, and bicycle repair shops may resume operations, subject to social distancing rules. Stores that sell non-essential supplies may reopen for pickup and drop-off. Large retailers no longer have to close garden centers and paint, flooring and carpet sales areas.

Whitmer said people with multiple households in the state can resume travel between them, although it is strongly discouraged.

“The vast majority of people in this state are doing the right thing. We have seen the curve go down, "the Democratic governor told The Associated Press." I think it is appropriate to reevaluate along the way. At this point, we feel it's good to have our first wave of re-engagement in this way. "

The order continues to prohibit in-person work that is not necessary to maintain or protect life, with exemptions for various critical jobs. Restaurants are closed for customers dining under a separate measure, and bars, cinemas, gyms, and other sports facilities are also closed.

The previous order to stay home, along with guidance issued by the Whitmer office, sparked lawsuits on behalf of fishermen, landscaping companies, cabin owners, and others. Republicans who control the Legislature also criticized it and plan to vote on Friday to limit its emergency powers despite a certain veto. Conservative protesters staged a large rally at the State Capitol last week, and a much smaller protest took place Thursday in front of the governor's residence in Lansing.

Whitmer defended the previous order, which he issued on April 9 and was stricter than the one that went into effect on March 24. The imposition of some of the strictest restrictions in the country, he said, was necessary because of the rapidly increasing number of cases and deaths that threatened to overwhelm hospitals. .

"Michigan's COVID-19 experience was tougher than any other state," said Whitmer, whose movements have been endorsed by health experts and in public polls.

Landscaping and more outdoor activities, he said, are now "natural parts of our economy where we could move forward." Although golf is allowed, the use of carts is not. State parks will generally remain open and people have already been allowed to run, walk, hike, and bike.

Whitmer said his administration is speaking with medical and business experts to assess the risks of different jobs and industries, enact security protocols and determine the "markers,quot; that must be reached before reopening additional sectors. She said more will be revealed on Monday.

The order does not explicitly address the ability of Detroit-area automakers to restart plants. He goes on to list "transportation and logistics,quot; and "critical manufacturing,quot; as sectors where some employees may go to work. Talks continue between the Detroit Three and the United Auto Workers union.

"This is one of the many waves," said Whitmer. “I hope we can contemplate the next one. But it all depends on whether people observe these best practices, whether we can keep COVID-19's trajectory down, and whether we can keep people safe. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related