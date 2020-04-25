Whitmer extends order of stay until May 15 – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The fight against COVID-19 will keep most Michiganns home even longer.

That's Governor Whitmer's new order, as she extends the order to stay home while easing other restrictions.

During Governor Whitmer's press conference today, she stated that we should all do our part by staying home and safe as much as possible. He extended the order of stay in the state home, but also relaxed restrictions on some activations.

Whitmer says, "Sign an executive order this morning to extend the order to stay home until May 15."

The new order will also require people to wear homemade, not medical-grade, masks when they are in closed public spaces, such as grocery stores. Cover is not required while outside. Whitmer is also easing some previous restrictions.

Whitmer says: "This order allows landscapers and garden and nursery service companies to return to work, subject to strict social distancing."

In addition, Whitmer will allow navigation and opening of golf courses, although golf carts are not allowed. She also says that nonessential retailers are allowed to open with the sidewalk and delivery service. State parks will remain open, and while people can now travel between residences, Whitmer advises against doing so.

Whitmer says: "We know that our rural hospitals are simply not equipped to meet the influx of people who can transmit or spread the virus."

Executive Medical Director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says they will continue to monitor the data closely throughout the state to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. She says the tests are crucial.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said, "We estimate that we need to do about 15,000 tests a day in the state."

Whitmer says: "Today's announcement is a step forward, there is and will be light at the end of the tunnel."

