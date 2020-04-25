When Ramadan begins, Muslims (mostly) agree to pandemic orders

For some governments, Ramadan could be a significant time for the spread of the virus, similar to Chinese New Year celebrations in Wuhan, China, where the virus emerged. During the first weeks of the outbreak there, many Chinese traveled from Wuhan to other cities, carrying the infection. Similarly, Ramadan is a time when large numbers of Muslims return to their homes to be with their families. However, the trip mainly occurs at the end of the month, just before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.