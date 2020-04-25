When Ramadan begins, Muslims (mostly) agree to pandemic orders

CAIRO – It was a rare moment in the 1,400 years of history of Islam, and another sobering milestone in the coronavirus march.
On Friday, the first day of Ramadan, silence enveloped the Kaaba, the black cube-shaped structure facing Muslims as they pray, as the virus casts a long shadow over a holy month of fasting, prayer and socialization that is central to the faith of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims.
The sealed Kaaba, in the Saudi city of Mecca, and another revered site in nearby Medina were among tens of thousands of places in Muslim-majority countries where communal prayers have been banned and family gatherings have shrunk, sinking the faithful in Ramadan like no other. other.
"It hurts," said King Salman, who, as a Saudi monarch, is formally known as the custodian of the two holy mosques, in a statement released Friday by the official Saudi press agency.
However, in some countries, clerics and worshipers defied restrictions or pressured governments to water down their orders, fueling fears that Ramadan could lead to increased infections.
Although public prayers were canceled in the Indonesian capital, the world's most populous Muslim country, the mosques were packed in the autonomous province of Aceh, where clerics ruled that prayers could continue.
At least 10,000 people attended Friday prayer at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Aceh, local media reported. Some said they were putting their safety in God's hands, even while wearing face masks. "It is God who decides when we will die," a masked devotee, Taufik Kelana, told the Reuters news agency. "But we will remain vigilant."
In Pakistan, where Ramadan begins on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan bowed to pressure from clerics to keep mosques open, while advising the faithful to observe the rules of social distancing.
However, the opposition-controlled southern province of Sindh declared itself alone by banning congregational prayer during Ramadan.
For many Muslims, restrictions on Ramadan, a one-month day fast period, usually followed by crowded gatherings in mosques, homes, and restaurants, could be deeply painful. Signs of tension are already showing. On Thursday night, dozens of Egyptians paraded through the coastal city of Alexandria carrying a model of the Kaaba on their shoulders, defying the ban on public gatherings. Police then arrested the organizers of the protest.
At the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, an imam called Ramadan prayers across an almost deserted plateau, pleading with God to "have mercy on us and on all humanity and save us from this lethal pandemic," according to The Associated Press. .
Typically tens of thousands of Muslims would visit the Aqsa Mosque and the adjoining dome of the rock. This year, the prayers are broadcast on television.
For some governments, Ramadan could be a significant time for the spread of the virus, similar to Chinese New Year celebrations in Wuhan, China, where the virus emerged. During the first weeks of the outbreak there, many Chinese traveled from Wuhan to other cities, carrying the infection. Similarly, Ramadan is a time when large numbers of Muslims return to their homes to be with their families. However, the trip mainly occurs at the end of the month, just before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Islamic ceremonies have already provided a vector for the spread of the disease. In Iran, Shiite pilgrims gathered at an important shrine in February; in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the virus was imported by people from Saudi Arabia; and in India, a large group of infection related to a mid-March meeting of a Sunni missionary group called Tablighi Jamaat.
Aware of that, Malaysia, one of the Southeast Asian countries hardest hit by the pandemic, banned people on Thursday from traveling to their home cities for Ramadan and extended its virus blockade for two more weeks.
Addressing the nation, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin praised the country's "jihad,quot; against the pandemic, which has seen significant new infections drop in recent days.
Across the Islamic world, each country had its own approach to the pandemic during Ramadan. Bangladesh has allowed Ramadan prayers, but has restricted them to 12 people per mosque. Singapore and Brunei, on the other hand, have banned the popular Ramadan bazaars where festive items are sold in bustling markets.
Indonesia suspended domestic flights and rail services, and banned private cars from leaving the capital Jakarta to restrict people from traveling to their homes.
In Egypt, the great Imam of Al Azhar, the revered millennial center of Islamic scholarship, ordered Muslims to pray at home, a mandate that was mainly respected on Friday.
In the afternoon in Cairo's exclusive Zamalek district, the men gathered on a busy street, shoulder to shoulder, to offer their prayers, another sign that many are already upset by the restrictions. A group of police officers, standing at a nearby crossing, did not intervene.