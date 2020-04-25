When life felt normal: your pre-pandemic moments

Our lives have been forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have died. Millions in the United States alone have lost their jobs.
Although the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic just over a month ago, many of us already feel nostalgic for our lives before the virus went global. We ask that you send us photos and videos that captured those moments of normalcy. We receive nearly 700 submissions from around the world, from Wuhan, China, Paris, Milan, Mumbai and the United States.
You shared photos of weddings, funerals, meals with friends, and powerful scenes of crowded places that now feel almost unthinkable.
Almost all of the presentations expressed a sense of gratitude and appreciation for the time before the pandemic. Many also conveyed concern and a desire to feel a sense of security and normalcy again.
What follows is a selection of those snapshots. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.
Jashim Salam, Chittagong, Bangladesh
Bare hands
When I visited New York in January, my trip depended on the subway, as did thousands of people who depend on it for their daily commute. I took this photo while traveling from Jackson Heights to 42nd Street.
Looking back on this image, it feels surreal. We can't even imagine being so close together or holding the subway pole with our own hands. We cannot think of traveling without wearing a mask and gloves. We are not sure when everything will be normal or when we can travel without fear.
Gigi Silla, Washington, D.C.
One last day of royal high school
I took this photo of my friends on March 13, on what turned out to be our last day of high school together. We were sitting outside on the soccer field during our lunch period having what would be our last in-person conversation together.
Life certainly didn't feel normal then (what does "normal,quot; mean even these days?), But it definitely hadn't fully processed the scale and emotional cost we were about to go through. This photo was taken less than 24 hours after we were told that our school would close in April. We had no idea it would last that long.
I am incredibly grateful to have had this day to mourn the end of our last year together. One of the most difficult parts of quarantining recently has been accepting the fact that our transition from high school will not be marked by the usual traditions of graduation and graduation. The school is working to find alternatives, but they will probably feel less satisfactory.
However, I am thankful that we had this day together to process and say goodbye and clean our lockers. We did in one afternoon what we thought we would have three months, and although it was less than ideal, I am grateful to have had that afternoon.
Karen Doolittle, Los Angeles
Cataloging the lasts
It was Queer Night at the Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California, in February, and a large group of us gathered to celebrate a friend's birthday. We were all well dressed; they all glowed under the disco lights.
Many of our rituals anchored in union have been interrupted, and that feels like a kind of death. I've been grieving, spending the past month cataloging all of my latest ones.
This was the last birthday party. Then it was the last time we went out dancing, the last time we went to a show, the last time we got together as a family, the last day we went to work among coworkers. The last time we hugged. The last Kiss.
Ashley Prather Spinelli, Oakland, California.
& # 39; Nice to meet you & # 39;
Life felt normal when my mother and husband helped to close a handkerchief for my one-day-old newborn son Nico during his visit to the hospital on January 18. My son and I had a difficult delivery, he had some minor complications. As a result of our prolonged labor and was often visited by NICU doctors for the first 24 hours.
My husband and I were scared and exhausted. We were planning to bring visitors the next day, but the night Nico was born, I called my mother at midnight to hug him so we could rest. I couldn't even get out of bed to comfort my son. I remember holding my hand in the dark as I cradled his grandson the first time and whispered "nice to meet you,quot;.
I long for his grandmother's arms to hold him now.
Isabella Black, Reston, Virginia.
An early return home
After me evacuation and termination of the Peace Corps, I feel what could have been. We prepared for two years of service in Senegal, but we only got one moment from our host families, the language, the service and the country. We just started training on how we could help facilitate the economic development of the community when we received the news that we had to go home.
We had the opportunity to meet community leaders, families, and facilitators who were eager for our continued service in the country. Coming home so early from what I saw as the most incredible and challenging experience of my life has been incredibly difficult.
Natalie Tapias, Seattle
"I wish we had gone out,quot;
In this photo, I am trying on a wedding dress at the Nordstrom Wedding Suite in Seattle. My mother is behind the camera, and a loving stylist, Liz Bolling, is helping me put on a beautiful dress. We went on six dates around the city that February weekend to find the perfect dress for my August wedding. I ended up finding a beautiful second hand dress.
In hindsight, the anguish over a wedding dress seems so ridiculous. My mother wanted to share the experience of finding a dress, but now I wish I could have just hung out or spent our time together in some other meaningful way. He is a respiratory therapist in Boise, Idaho. It has been healthy and safe so far, but it worries me.
Thinking about wedding planning, now, in the grand scheme of things, is still special, but it is no longer a priority. I am looking forward to reuniting our families, safe, healthy, in a room again.
Agosh Gaur, Queens, New York
Time taken for granted
This photo shows me and my son on the left with my Italian friend and daughter on the right. Her brother is a front-line doctor in the fight against the coronavirus in northern Italy. This photo was taken in my apartment in Queens, the most affected district in New York.
We met nine years ago when we studied at Columbia University. As immigrants, we have followed similar paths in our careers and personal lives. Now, we are both parents of interracial babies in New York.
Looking back at this photo of us with our first-born children, I realize how much I took for granted the opportunity to spend time with friends.
Jeremy Wallace, New York
Together in New York
After the Celine Dion concert in Brooklyn, the trains were delayed. Instead of a crowd of angry and frustrated people, we experience a classic New York subway moment. Trapped in a confined space with a large group of people, the cheerful attendees joined hands and began singing their favorite Celine Dion songs at top speed.
There is only one way to live in New York, and it is at the same time. That bond is captured at this point and reminds me that the concept of "strange,quot; has a different meaning here.
I wonder if in a post-Covid19 world, if we would be so bold as to hug a stranger's arms and swing together, sharing our breath singing in unison, the close moments when the tapestry of different cultures, languages and skin tones of New York they are molded into a special kinship. I sure hope so.
Dana Padilla, Greenwood, Ind.
A rare winter trip to the zoo
It was the first sunny day we'd had in a while, and it wasn't too cold, so we decided to take a family trip to the zoo. We have been taking our daughter since she was a few months old and it was amazing to see her fall in love with animals.
My husband, a family medicine resident, often works long days and nights, even these days with Covid-19 patients, and doesn't spend much time with our children. In this photo, he had picked her up for a kiss after visiting the lions. It was a rare winter trip to the zoo, and we all spent a family together on a rare Sunday.
Before the pandemic, I had tried to take my daughter out for a field trip every day: the library, the zoo, even just running errands. We loved going out to play and explore. Now, I realize how blessed we were to be able to do that.
Mike Stickle, New York City
A spirit of resilience.
This photo was taken with my seniors in Indianapolis at my last Big Ten basketball tournament on March 12. I am retiring from Rutgers at the end of this academic year after 30 years of training cheerleaders and dancers.
Before the photo, we were told that the tournament would continue, but only with essential personnel, that we are not. Shortly after this photo, the tournament was canceled, quickly followed by the NCAA tournament.
Although I was heartbroken by the men's basketball team, I was crushed by my own athletes, who work just as hard, but are often overlooked. Their moment was taken from them. In this photo, we already knew we wouldn't be acting, but what a spirit program is all about is resilience and pride.
Andrea Champlin, New York
Entering another world
For her birthday, my friend Juli decided to throw a dance party at her design studio in Brooklyn. It was the first week of March, still early in the crisis. Some of the guests had canceled and attendance was poor, but we didn't mind.
Juli had lost her husband Kanishka to cancer a year and a half earlier. He was an artist and the studio had been his painting studio. The floor still had drops of paint from when he was alive, a record of his movements around the room.
We dance with abandon and joy, and also with some sadness. The photos are blurry because the light was low and people were moving, but I liked the way the blur made the images seem ephemeral and ghostly.
In retrospect, the experience seems like an ancient ritual of celebration and loss, as if we were preparing to enter another world.
Deena Theresa, Kochi, India
"To be absolutely grateful for the moment,quot;
A few months before closing, my friend and I decided to go to a film festival in North India. We had a stopover in Delhi, the capital where I had never been. We went to Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India built in the 17th century. We saw hundreds of people come to pray as the children played outside. I vividly remember being absolutely grateful for the moment.
Hundreds of people, including faithful and tourists, were in the area. Only a few weeks later, the country was closed and no one offered prayers at the mosque.
Conrad Anker, Bozeman, Mont.
"A reminder of being human,quot;
On March 6, days before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, he was climbing the Rubben Falls in the Bardu Valley in northern Norway, above the Arctic Circle, as part of the Arctic Ice Festival. Participants came from Australia, Hong Kong, the United States, northern Italy, England, Spain and Germany. We stay in a communal hostel, dine in a cafeteria style and relax in a sauna. We were all passionate about ice climbing and would enjoy this week of climbing together. This moment is my most precious memory of climbing in Norway.
During climbing, my climbing companions formed a heart with their ice axes. Now, I see it as a reminder of being human and how climbing brings us closer together.
Alison Rini, Ramsey, N.J.
An ordinary supermarket trip
Looking back on this photo, I feel sad for those three weeks of what we thought would be a four-month semester in Milan. I took this mirror selfie in the old elevator of my apartment in Via San Marco after a shopping trip in February.
The grocery store was one of my favorite places to explore Italy. I was glad to have four months to explore all their varieties of senza glutina puff pastry (gluten free) and fries (hello, mango paprika). I had a day of Italian class, I went shopping and I was about to cook dinner and see my roommates. Life was good – La Vita was truly beautiful.
I have been quarantined in New Jersey since my school sent us back on February 27. I haven't been able to go to the grocery store in about a month and a half.
Liz Lambson, Salt Lake City, UtAH
The last concert
On March 10, just before the closing of the world, I had the opportunity to act as a cellist in a music video for Olivia Rodrigo and Disney Plus filmed at the beautiful Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. On set, I met other independent musicians and we left as friends, hoping to perform together in the future.
I have never been more excited about my career and my potential as a musician than I am right now. Little did I know this would be my last concert before each future performance was indefinitely canceled or postponed.
I had just interviewed a babysitter for my five young children to give me the flexibility to focus more on my career as a performing artist. Now I have no job at all, not a single concert in sight, and I don't need a babysitter, whom I couldn't pay anyway.
I'm at home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and I teach two elementary school children while I look after 2-year-old twins and a 5-month-old baby. I am grateful that my husband still has a job to support us. As a stay-at-home mom full time now I don't know what I was thinking, hoping to become a star in the music and film industries. The dream seems so lackluster now that I focus solely on my family.
I have not played my instrument since that day. Who knows when I'll be back.
Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Laguna Beach, California.
A golden weekend
In October 2019, three generations of my extended family got together for the first time in a decade to celebrate the life of an uncle, who passed away earlier that year. David Bevington was a professor at the University of Chicago and a noted scholar of Shakespeare, a Renaissance man whose passions also included drama, music, and vigorous exercise.
David's celebration in Chicago brought us, our parents, and our children together for three days of music, cooking, theater, and conversation. David would have loved it.
This happy family portrait takes me back to my Midwest roots, evoking memories from many lifetimes of (often conflicting) memories. Because we've made homes in locations across the United States, such gatherings are rare now.
I hope that our children stay in constant contact. We were lucky to be able to hug, cry, laugh, party, play music, walk, and share stories during this golden fall weekend in Chicago.
Rachel Cleary, Palo Alto, California.
An anxious right of way
I was terrified of proceeding with the little bat mitzvah at my daughter's house on March 14. I was afraid that the sweet and happy teenagers might be silent carriers of the virus.
I wrote or called all invited seniors to express my concern. Some stayed at home and others came anyway. Fortunately, in the end, everyone was healthy, although we now know that neighbors and friends had the virus at the time.
I am grateful that my daughter was able to celebrate this special initiation rite with joy. But my memory of the day is clouded by intense anxiety.
Daniel Dolgicer, New York
"Fat and laughter abounded,quot;
Before the pandemic, my friends shared pizza and laughed with each other and with employees at a quintessential New York pizzeria near Union Square. Fat and laughter abounded. No one reflected on the distance between seats or people.
In comparison, life before the pandemic seemed so simple, so full, so vibrant. Much has changed in such a short time. Stores are closed, people are separated. Inevitably, I feel nostalgic, wrapped in a little sadness.
Sophie Oshman, New York
& # 39; You can kiss the bride & # 39;
My fiance has shoulder problems and was terrified that he would drop me during our "you can kiss the bride,quot; moment at our wedding in August. We thought it would be smart to practice a few times to make sure everything went well.
This video always made me smile. You can't see exactly what's going on, but you can tell that this kiss didn't go well, hence the practice! I am a little anxious not to know if we can get married in August, but I realize that it is totally out of our control and we will accept whatever.
Chelcie Poole, Milan
A Sunday without cars
Two weeks before closing in Milan, we had a "Domenica Senza Auto,quot;, a Sunday without cars. Previously congested roads now belonged to pedestrians. My boyfriend and I wandered around the city, it was like discovering it for the first time.
It was incredible: all these people went out on foot, walked their dogs in what we used to know as busy streets. The city felt new, empty and full, all at the same time. After that, many people asked for more Sundays like this, so that we could continue "taking back the city,quot; and living it to the fullest.
Everything is quiet now. I feel claustrophobic and limited, and it feels so strange that it wasn't long ago that we felt that the city was our playground and that many things were possible.
Ina Hwang, Utrecht, The Netherlands
"What if I'm late?"
I started going to the gym in February and tried yoga for the first time. I could quickly see my body changing in ways that made me feel better. I felt more productive and that I was actually doing something instead of spending days in the library or at home.
I miss getting up early, going to the gym and doing yoga. I miss having a place to go and that's not the supermarket. I miss the excitement I felt on the way to the gym in the morning. I miss thinking, "What if I'm late?"
Ross Baum, New York
A collaboration come true
In February Angelica Chéri and I were watching a technical rehearsal for our original musical. "Gun & Powder,quot; ahead of its world premiere at the Signature Theater in Arlington, Virginia. This was our first fully produced musical and the pinnacle of a 5-year writing process.
I love that this image captures us watching our imagined world come to life through a massive collaboration whose thinking feels so distant now. We finished our career on February 23rd and I am truly grateful for that. If we had played later, we probably would have been canceled. The timing of all this encourages me to keep our faith blind, as we have from the beginning, that our journey with this show will continue to unfold as it should.
Going from the most collaborative experience of my life to the most isolated experience of my life has been jarring, to say the least. I look back on this moment now with a deep appreciation for all the artists who poured their hearts and souls to make our vision come true.
Emma Rose Milligan, New York
Greetings to friends
March 6th was my last day before everything changed. I went to a restaurant, two coffee shops, two bars and a Trader Joe & # 39; s in just over 12 hours. I was exhausted from talking and laughing all day with friends. Little did I realize how this "last day,quot; would be so drastically different a few weeks later.
Looking back, I am happy for the moment, happy to be around other people.