What will $ 1,000 bring you? – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to finding affordable Detroit apartments on a budget of up to $ 1,000 / month.

Read on to see the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

4535 Commonwealth St. (Woodbridge)

First, check out this one-bedroom, one-bath place at 4535 Commonwealth St. It is listed for $ 950 / mo for its 600 square feet.

The residence offers hardwood floors and central heating. Building amenities include extra storage, assigned parking, and on-site laundry. The establishment accepts cats. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

Based on Walk Score's assessment, this location is walker friendly, a "cyclist's paradise,quot; and has some transportation options.

(Take a look at the full list here).

10400 Roxbury St.

Here's a 1,455-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bath residence at 10400 Roxbury St. that also costs $ 950 / mo.

At the residence, expect to see a mix of hardwood floors, rugs, and a fireplace. The building has a garage. Cats and dogs are not allowed. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

Based on Walk Walk ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is not particularly manageable by bike, and has some nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete list here).

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Take a look at this 392-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath residence at 1533 Ash St. Listed for $ 950 / mo.

In the residence, plan hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen, and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck – the rent is dog and cat friendly. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

Walk Score Ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, a "cyclist's paradise,quot; and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full list here.)

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Finally, there is this one bedroom and one bathroom place located at 2072 Wabash St. It is listed for $ 950 / mo.

The unit listing promises hardwood floors and central heat in the unit. Building amenities include additional storage space and a resident lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There is no lease fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "cyclist's paradise,quot; and has some nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete list here).

Working on a tight budget? These are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was automatically created using local Zumper and Apartment Guide real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Also, if you are an agent or broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.