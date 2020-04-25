What to Expect After Finding a COVID-19 Test Site Near You – Up News Info

The state's new COVID-19 testing website will connect you to testing locations near your home, but what happens once you get there?

"We offer testing on the downtown campus and also at various community clinics," said Dr. Dan Hoody, medical director of Hennepin Healthcare.

Dr. Hoody says people must still call ahead and will need to share more medical information before they are approved to get the test relatively simple.

"It usually ends in a matter of minutes," said Dr. Hoody. You will get your results the next day. "

Labs may be busier now that state assessment criteria are less restrictive. Now anyone with symptoms can be tested regardless of underlying conditions or life situation.

"We have been receiving a lot of calls, there is a lot of pent-up demand for access to testing, and therefore we are working pretty hard to rapidly expand and meet that demand," said Heather Dawson, vice president of Allina Health Laboratories.

Right now, through eight places of interest, they can collect approximately 200 specimens a day.

"I think our goal would be to get to the point of 1,000 collections per day," said Dawson.

Allina depends on the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to help process some tests. Therefore, results for some patients may take up to five days.

Both Allina and Hennepin Healthcare encounter the same problem when expanding the tests.

"We have the capacity for 1,000 tests per day, we are running less than that, the main reason is that we have had no supplies for sample collection," said Dr. Hoody.

But they both say they are actively working with the state and providers to ensure Minnesotans get the tests they need.

"If there is a greater need, we can certainly expand that with investment," said Dr. Hoody.

Hennepin Healthcare says it is now evaluating everyone admitted to the hospital, keeping both patients and healthcare workers safe.