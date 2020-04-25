What time does the 2020 NFL Draft start today? Live TV coverage, schedule for Saturday 4-7 rounds

The 2020 NFL Draft resumes on Saturday for the last four rounds with a start time representing such a long process on day 3. Rounds 4 of the 2020 NFL Draft start at noon ET on Saturday, and are expected the last day of the selection process will last approximately seven hours.
As has been the case for the first two days of the NFL Draft 2020, Saturday's presentation of Rounds 4-7 will air live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.
NFL 2020 PROJECT:
Complete results | Eraser grades | Winners and losers
Of the Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects we listed on our big 2020 NFL Draft Chalkboard in the selection process, 22 are still available when the fourth round arrives. There's still a lot of talent to discover and thefts to discover as the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds.
Below is everything you need to know to see the conclusion of this year's NFL Draft, including live streaming information.
What time does the NFL Draft start today?
- Date: Saturday, April 25
- Round 4 start time: ET noon
- TV channels: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network
- Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL Enforcement | DAZN (in Canada)
The Draft 2020 NFL resumes Saturday noon ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Today's coverage will run until the end of the selection process and will include Rounds 4-7.
In Rounds 4-6, teams have five minutes to make each selection, and in Round 7, they only get four. Based on that time frame, the 2020 NFL Draft is expected to wrap up at approximately 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. (Rounds 4-7 last year lasted six hours and 23 minutes.)
By tradition, the NFL Draft will conclude with the selection of Mr. Irrelevant.
What channel is the NFL Draft on today?
- TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
The entire NFL 2020 Draft will air live on three different television networks: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will also present a Spanish edition of the ESPN broadcast.
Anyone with access to the TV broadcast (even without cable) can watch the NFL Draft on ABC. All major cable networks carry ESPN (Xfinity channel 49) and NFL network (Xfinity channel 265). The specific ESPN and NFL network channels for Spectrum, Cox and Optimum cable customers vary by viewing area.
NFL Draft TV Schedule
|Round
|Day
|Date
|Start time
|TV channels
|one
|Thursday
|April 23rd
|8 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
|2-3
|Friday
|April 24
|7 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
|4-7
|Saturday
|April 25th
|Noon ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
The television schedule for the NFL Draft 2020 remains unchanged despite the logistical changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic. All seven rounds of the NFL Draft will still air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network from April 23-25, but the streams will look and feel a little different.
ESPN and NFL Network will continue to combine to deliver a unique presentation on both networks. ABC will host its own distinctive streams for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday, and the network will simultaneously stream the ESPN and NFL Network broadcast of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
The broadcasts of the 2020 NFL Draft Draft will now originate from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and will adhere to the appropriate coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines. Trey Wingo will host the three-day coverage of the ESPN draft and will be joined remotely by analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. NFL Network presenter Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will also remotely contribute the three days. ESPN host Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with recruits from an ESPN studio. NFL experts Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also be part of the broadcast.
On ABC primetime broadcasts on Thursday and Friday, hosts Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will join analysts Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as correspondent / reporter Tom Rinaldi. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in the studio in Bristol.
MORE NFL PROJECT:
The greatest regret of all time for each team
NFL Draft live stream
NFL Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT,amp;T TV Now have at least one of the channels that broadcast the NFL Draft 2020. AT,amp;T Watch TV, however, does not have ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network.
For those with connected TV devices (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4, and Roku), the NFL Draft can be streamed live with the NFL app, ABC app, or ESPN app using provider authentication television participants.
Similar options are available for those who want to stream the NFL Draft live on mobile and tablet devices: the NFL app, the NFL Network app, the ABC app, and the ESPN app. On computers and laptops, a live stream of the NFL Draft will be available by authenticating with participating TV providers at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com.
|Platform
|NFL Draft?
|Do I need to log in via cable / satellite?
|YouTube TV
|yes
|No
|Hulu + Live TV
|yes
|No
|Sling TV
|yes
|No
|AT,amp;T TV now
|yes
|No
|AT,amp;T Watch TV
|No
|–
|Xbox (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps)
|yes
|yes
|PS4 (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications)
|yes
|yes
|Amazon Fire TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps)
|yes
|yes
|Android TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications)
|yes
|yes
|Apple TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps)
|yes
|yes
|Roku (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps)
|yes
|yes
|Mobile / tablet devices (NFL / NFLN / ABC / ESPN apps)
|yes
|yes
|Computers (NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/Watch, ABC.go.com)
|yes
|yes
In Canada, the NFL Draft can be streamed live on DAZN, which includes NFL Network coverage and offers a free trial period for new subscribers.
NFL draft order: rounds 4-7
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|4 4
|one
|107
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|4 4
|2
|108
|Washington Redskins
|–
|4 4
|3
|109
|Detroit lions
|–
|4 4
|4 4
|110
|New York Giants
|–
|4 4
|5 5
|111
|Houston Texans by Dolphins
|–
|4 4
|6 6
|112
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|4 4
|7 7
|113
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|4 4
|8
|114
|Arizona Cardinals
|–
|4 4
|9 9
|115
|Cleveland Browns
|–
|4 4
|10
|116
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|4 4
|eleven
|117
|Minnesota Vikings from Buccaneers to 49ers
|–
|4 4
|12
|118
|Jacksonville Broncos Jaguars
|–
|4 4
|13
|119
|Atlanta Falcons
|–
|4 4
|14
|120
|New York Jets
|–
|4 4
|fifteen
|121
|Las Vegas Raiders
|–
|4 4
|sixteen
|122
|Indianapolis Colts
|–
|4 4
|17
|123
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|4 4
|18 years
|124
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|–
|4 4
|19
|125
|New York Jets from Bears to Patriots
|–
|4 4
|twenty
|126
|Los Angeles Rams
|–
|4 4
|twenty-one
|127
|Philadelphia Eagles
|–
|4 4
|22
|128
|Buffalo Bills
|–
|4 4
|2. 3
|129 129
|New York Jets from Patriots to Ravens to Patriots
|–
|4 4
|24
|130
|Minnesota Vikings of Saints
|–
|4 4
|25
|131
|Texans Arizona Cardinals
|–
|4 4
|26
|132
|Minnesota Vikings
|–
|4 4
|27
|133
|Seattle Seahawks
|–
|4 4
|28
|134
|Baltimore crows
|–
|4 4
|29
|135
|Pittsburgh Steelers from Titans to Dolphins
|–
|4 4
|30
|136
|Miami Dolphins by Packers
|–
|4 4
|31
|137
|Denver Broncos 49ers
|–
|4 4
|32
|138
|Kansas City Chiefs
|–
|4 4
|33
|139
|Las Vegas Raiders by Buccaneers via Patriots (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|3. 4
|140
|Jacksonville Jaguars Bears (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|35
|141
|Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|36
|142
|Washington Redskins (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|37
|143
|Ravens Atlanta Falcons (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|38
|144
|Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|39
|145
|Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
|–
|4 4
|40
|146
|Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|5 5
|one
|147
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|5 5
|2
|148
|Seattle Redhawk Seahawks through Panthers
|–
|5 5
|3
|149
|Lions Indianapolis Colts
|–
|5 5
|4 4
|150
|New York Giants
|–
|5 5
|5 5
|151
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|5 5
|6 6
|152
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|5 5
|7 7
|153
|Miami dolphins
|–
|5 5
|–
|–
|Arizona Cardinals (lost draft in supplemental draft)
|5 5
|8
|154
|Miami Dolphins from Jaguars to Steelers
|–
|5 5
|9 9
|155
|Minnesota Vikings from Browns to Bills
|–
|5 5
|10
|156
|Broncos San Francisco 49ers
|–
|5 5
|eleven
|157
|Baltimore Ravens of Falcons
|–
|5 5
|12
|158
|New York Jets
|–
|5 5
|13
|159
|New England Patriots of the Raiders
|–
|5 5
|14
|160
|Colts Cleveland Browns
|–
|5 5
|fifteen
|161
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–
|5 5
|sixteen
|162
|Washington Redskins from Steelers to Seahawks
|–
|5 5
|17
|163
|Chicago Bears
|–
|5 5
|18 years
|164
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|5 5
|19
|165
|Jacksonville Jaguars by Rams
|–
|5 5
|twenty
|166
|Detroit Lions of the Eagles
|–
|5 5
|twenty-one
|167
|Buffalo Bills
|–
|5 5
|22
|168
|Philadelphia Eagles by Patriots
|–
|5 5
|2. 3
|169
|Minnesota Vikings of Saints
|–
|5 5
|24
|170
|Jacksonville Jaguars from Vikings to Crows
|–
|5 5
|25
|171
|Houston Texans
|–
|5 5
|26
|172
|Las Vegas Raiders from Seahawks via Lions and Patriots
|–
|5 5
|27
|173
|Miami Dolphins from Ravens to Rams
|–
|5 5
|28
|174
|Tennessee Titans
|–
|5 5
|29
|175
|Green Bay Packers
|–
|5 5
|30
|176
|Minnesota Vikings 49ers
|–
|5 5
|31
|177
|Kansas City Chiefs
|–
|5 5
|32
|178
|Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
|–
|5 5
|33
|179
|Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick)
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|6 6
|one
|180
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|6 6
|2
|181
|Denver Broncos of Redskins
|–
|6 6
|3
|182
|Lions Indianapolis Colts
|–
|6 6
|4 4
|183
|New York Giants
|–
|6 6
|5 5
|184
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|6 6
|6 6
|185
|Miami dolphins
|–
|6 6
|7 7
|186
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|6 6
|8
|187
|Cleveland Browns of Cardinals
|–
|6 6
|9 9
|188
|Buffalo Bills by Browns
|–
|6 6
|10
|189
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|6 6
|eleven
|190
|Philadelphia Eagles from Falcons
|–
|6 6
|12
|191
|New York Jets
|–
|6 6
|13
|192
|Raiders Green Bay Packers
|–
|6 6
|14
|193
|Indianapolis Colts
|–
|6 6
|fifteen
|194
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–
|6 6
|sixteen
|195
|Broncos New England Patriots
|–
|6 6
|17
|196
|Chicago Bears
|–
|6 6
|18 years
|197
|Detroit Lions of Cowboys via Dolphin and Foal
|–
|6 6
|19
|198
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|–
|6 6
|twenty
|199
|Los Angeles Rams
|–
|6 6
|twenty-one
|200
|Eagles Chicago Bears
|–
|6 6
|22
|201
|Minnesota Vikings from Bills
|–
|6 6
|2. 3
|202
|Arizona Patriots Cardinals
|–
|6 6
|24
|203
|Minnesota Vikings of Saints
|–
|6 6
|25
|204 204
|New England Patriots of Texans
|–
|6 6
|26
|205
|Minnesota Vikings
|–
|6 6
|27
|206
|Jacksonville Jaguars by Seahawks
|–
|6 6
|28
|207
|Buffalo Bills from Ravens via Patriots
|–
|6 6
|29
|208
|Green Bay Packers of Titans
|–
|6 6
|30
|209
|Green Bay Packers
|–
|6 6
|31
|210
|San Francisco 49ers
|–
|6 6
|32
|211
|Chiefs New York Jets
|–
|6 6
|33
|212
|New England Patriots (compensatory team)
|–
|6 6
|3. 4
|213
|New England Patriots (compensatory team)
|–
|6 6
|36
|214
|Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)
|–
|Round
|Collect
|In general
|Equipment
|Collect
|7 7
|one
|215
|Cincinnati Bengals
|–
|7 7
|2
|216
|Washington Redskins
|–
|7 7
|3
|217
|Lions San Francisco 49ers
|–
|7 7
|4 4
|218
|New York Giants
|–
|7 7
|5 5
|219
|Minnesota Vikings dolphin
|–
|7 7
|6 6
|220
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–
|7 7
|7 7
|221
|Carolina Panthers
|–
|7 7
|8
|222
|Arizona Cardinals
|–
|7 7
|9 9
|223
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–
|7 7
|10
|224
|Tennessee Titans of Browns
|–
|7 7
|eleven
|225
|Baltimore Ravens Jets
|–
|7 7
|12
|226
|Chicago Bears by Raiders
|–
|7 7
|13
|227
|Colts Miami Dolphins
|–
|7 7
|14
|228
|Atlanta Falcons from Buccaneers via Eagles
|–
|7 7
|fifteen
|229
|Broncos Washington Redskins
|–
|7 7
|sixteen
|230
|New England Patriots of the Falcons
|–
|7 7
|17
|231
|Dallas Cowboys
|–
|7 7
|18 years
|232
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|–
|7 7
|19
|233
|Chicago Bears
|–
|7 7
|twenty
|2. 3. 4
|Los Angeles Rams
|–
|7 7
|twenty-one
|235
|Eagles New England Patriots
|–
|7 7
|22
|236
|Green Bay Packers from Bills to Browns
|–
|7 7
|2. 3
|237
|Tennessee Titans from Patriots to Broncos
|–
|7 7
|24
|238
|New York Giants of Saints
|–
|7 7
|25
|239
|Buffalo Bills of Vikings
|–
|7 7
|26
|240
|Houston Texans
|–
|7 7
|27
|241
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Seahawks via Patriots
|–
|7 7
|28
|242
|Ravens Green Bay Packers
|–
|7 7
|29
|243
|Tennessee Titans
|–
|7 7
|30
|244
|Minnesota Vikings from Packers to Browns and Saints
|–
|7 7
|31
|245
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers 49ers
|–
|7 7
|32
|246
|Chiefs Miami Dolphins
|–
|7 7
|33
|247
|New York Giants (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|3. 4
|248
|Houston Texans (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|35
|249
|Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|36
|250
|Houston Texans (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|37
|251
|Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|38
|252
|Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|39
|253
|Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|40
|254
|Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
|–
|7 7
|41
|255
|New York Giants (compensatory pick)
|–
%MINIFYHTML498271fbaa138910be24c41a1890bc8714%