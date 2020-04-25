What time does the 2020 NFL Draft start today? Live TV coverage, schedule for Saturday 4-7 rounds

The 2020 NFL Draft resumes on Saturday for the last four rounds with a start time representing such a long process on day 3. Rounds 4 of the 2020 NFL Draft start at noon ET on Saturday, and are expected the last day of the selection process will last approximately seven hours.

As has been the case for the first two days of the NFL Draft 2020, Saturday's presentation of Rounds 4-7 will air live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Of the Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects we listed on our big 2020 NFL Draft Chalkboard in the selection process, 22 are still available when the fourth round arrives. There's still a lot of talent to discover and thefts to discover as the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds.

Below is everything you need to know to see the conclusion of this year's NFL Draft, including live streaming information.

What time does the NFL Draft start today?

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Round 4 start time : ET noon

: ET noon TV channels : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL Enforcement | DAZN (in Canada)

The Draft 2020 NFL resumes Saturday noon ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Today's coverage will run until the end of the selection process and will include Rounds 4-7.

In Rounds 4-6, teams have five minutes to make each selection, and in Round 7, they only get four. Based on that time frame, the 2020 NFL Draft is expected to wrap up at approximately 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. (Rounds 4-7 last year lasted six hours and 23 minutes.)

By tradition, the NFL Draft will conclude with the selection of Mr. Irrelevant.

What channel is the NFL Draft on today?

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The entire NFL 2020 Draft will air live on three different television networks: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will also present a Spanish edition of the ESPN broadcast.

Anyone with access to the TV broadcast (even without cable) can watch the NFL Draft on ABC. All major cable networks carry ESPN (Xfinity channel 49) and NFL network (Xfinity channel 265). The specific ESPN and NFL network channels for Spectrum, Cox and Optimum cable customers vary by viewing area.

NFL Draft TV Schedule

Round Day Date Start time TV channels one Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The television schedule for the NFL Draft 2020 remains unchanged despite the logistical changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic. All seven rounds of the NFL Draft will still air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network from April 23-25, but the streams will look and feel a little different.

ESPN and NFL Network will continue to combine to deliver a unique presentation on both networks. ABC will host its own distinctive streams for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday, and the network will simultaneously stream the ESPN and NFL Network broadcast of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

The broadcasts of the 2020 NFL Draft Draft will now originate from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and will adhere to the appropriate coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines. Trey Wingo will host the three-day coverage of the ESPN draft and will be joined remotely by analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. NFL Network presenter Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will also remotely contribute the three days. ESPN host Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with recruits from an ESPN studio. NFL experts Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also be part of the broadcast.

On ABC primetime broadcasts on Thursday and Friday, hosts Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will join analysts Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as correspondent / reporter Tom Rinaldi. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in the studio in Bristol.

NFL Draft live stream

NFL Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT,amp;T TV Now have at least one of the channels that broadcast the NFL Draft 2020. AT,amp;T Watch TV, however, does not have ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network.

For those with connected TV devices (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4, and Roku), the NFL Draft can be streamed live with the NFL app, ABC app, or ESPN app using provider authentication television participants.

Similar options are available for those who want to stream the NFL Draft live on mobile and tablet devices: the NFL app, the NFL Network app, the ABC app, and the ESPN app. On computers and laptops, a live stream of the NFL Draft will be available by authenticating with participating TV providers at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com.

Platform NFL Draft? Do I need to log in via cable / satellite? YouTube TV yes No Hulu + Live TV yes No Sling TV yes No AT,amp;T TV now yes No AT,amp;T Watch TV No – Xbox (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes PS4 (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Amazon Fire TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Android TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Apple TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Roku (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Mobile / tablet devices (NFL / NFLN / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Computers (NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/Watch, ABC.go.com) yes yes

In Canada, the NFL Draft can be streamed live on DAZN, which includes NFL Network coverage and offers a free trial period for new subscribers.

NFL draft order: rounds 4-7

