Watch Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft welcome Kyle Dugger to the Patriots

The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick added security to their high school on Friday, recruiting Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne University with their first-round pick.

Belichick welcomed Dugger to the team moments after making the choice.

"Congratulations, we just made you a New England Patriot," Belichick told Dugger by phone, in a video posted by the team. "I am sure everyone is very proud of you and should be."

"You are our kind of man." The moment @ KingDugg_3 I got the call from BB & RKK. #PatsDraft pic.twitter.com/u6hh3dAS0Q – New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 25, 2020

Dugger joins a talented Patriots secondary that includes current Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson and Jason McCourty at cornerback, in addition to three-time All-Pro Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung safe.

Belichick told Dugger that veterans can help him grow as a player.

"I just want to welcome you to the team right now, let you enjoy yourself," Belichick said. "Just to let you know that there are a lot of good players here and quite a few players in his position, Devin McCourty, Pat Chung, knows guys like that that he can learn from."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft picked up the phone to welcome Dugger.

"Hello, congratulations, it's great to have you as a patriot," Kraft told Dugger.

Dugger, who didn't start on his high school football team until his senior year, only received three scholarship offers (including one from Lenoir-Rhyne) with the other two coming from Berry College of the Division III school and the Reinhardt University of NAIA School.

Kraft told Dugger that while it may have been overlooked in high school, it is not being overlooked now.

"You know, we, I think some people may (have) underestimated when you were in high school," Kraft said. "But you are our type of person. Are you excited?"

"I'm about to drop my phone," Dugger replied with a smile.

"Well well, that's good," said Kraft. "Well I can't wait to meet you when you come here. I hope we can solve all of our problems soon. And you seem like our kind of person, so congratulations."