Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea will recover despite AGR stress, says Bharti Infratel – Latest news

New Delhi: Telecommunications infrastructure company Bharti Infratel said on Friday that it believes Vodafone Idea will recover and that the entity "will be present,quot; despite the stress faced by the operator due to legal fees.

In a earnings call, Akhil Gupta, president of Bharti Infratel, also said that the company believes in returning the surplus to shareholders either in the form of dividends or buybacks, and while it has used the dividend route, the company is open. to consider the buyback, in case there is any scope.

"Since we give … dividends, I don't think we have too much margin for the buyback, but if there ever was, we would actively consider it … I will ask my taxpayers if they think the buyback is a better option, we have no problem "Our theory is whatever is additional, we would like to go back to the shareholders either through dividends or repurchase. We will analyze it," he said.

Vodafone Idea, backed by strong partners like Vodafone and Birla Group, has been "a great company and a great customer," he added.

"Vodafone Idea is made up of two great partners, Vodafone and Birla Group, and therefore we have no reason to believe the worst. The government has already indicated this, I will not say it because that must be approved by the Supreme Court, but they have They indicated that they are willing to report 20 years, and therefore I believe this entity will be present … they would surely be under some financial stress due to this demand, interest and penalty from AGR, "said Gupta.

The president said that while he would not like to comment on Vodafone Idea's response on the AGR issue, he firmly believes that the company will be present.

"I cannot comment on what their response would be. One could be that they decide to regroup and say that we are going to recalibrate our network. Secondly, they decide to go with the flow and continue as they were, with more capital invested in … it is something that we will have to wait and see, but I'm pretty sure they'll be there.

"Not only would they survive, but over a period of time, being a good company, they will emerge and recover," added Gupta.

I was answering a question about how Bharti Infratel approaches Indus merger talks in the context of the problems facing Vodafone Idea.

Announcing its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016, Bharti Infratel said that it extended the deadline for the merger with Indus Towers by two more months until June 24.

Bharti Infratel owns a 42 percent stake in the mobile tower firm Indus Towers, which is a three-way joint venture with British telecommunications giant Vodafone and Vodafone Idea with a 42 percent and 11.15 percent stake, respectively.

"…. So when we look at the discussions within us, we take into account that they are going to be there and that it is a great company, a great client for us … as a tower company and this is how we look at them,quot; Gupta said.



He acknowledged that all telecoms operators, not just Vodafone Idea, were facing stress due to AGR, but added: "I don't think that justifies anything to rule them out and that is why we are seeing this merger as we were doing."

He admitted that the impending merger has been overkill for the company, but indicated that the matter will be decided in one way or another in the next two months.

"… quite confidently, I can say that this would be the last final extension and within this two-month period … this will be decided one way or the other. Hopefully we can complete the merger," he said.

Bharti Infratel believes that the prospects are constructive in the context of increasing demand and improving rates.

"… with the expected introduction of new technologies like 5G in the coming years and the need for a better connected nation in the post-COVID world, one can only hope that the role of passive infrastructure players like us will intensify,quot; , said.