Visitors flock to Huntington Beach during the weekend heat wave – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Crowds played in the sand on Saturday during a heat wave this weekend in Huntington Beach.

Surfers, swimmers, and bathers enjoyed Surf City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Located in Orange County, some visitors chose not to wear masks, in a county where it is recommended and not required, unlike neighboring Los Angeles County, where all residents must wear face shields in public and the beaches remain closed .

“Each county is different. I guess we're a little bit more relaxed here, ”said Eric Cade, a Huntington Beach county resident.

Physical distancing was imposed in Huntington Beach, and officials urged residents to "stay at a distance from the surfboard," or six feet away.

Since the heat settled in, the lure of the ocean and the sand has been drawing people in.

"It just felt good to be normal again," said one man.

As of Saturday, there were 124 new coronavirus cases and two reported deaths in Orange County.