Vanderpump rules: Kristen Doute's mystery man revealed when Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney finally reveal why their friendship changed

It seemed that the root of all of Kristen Doute's troubles during the last few seasons of the Vanderpump Rules was Brian Carter. The reality star is done with him, forever.

Although the owner of the T-shirt line will always have a special place in her heart for the photographer's assistant, she will no longer use it as a crutch because she has a new man in her life.

According to a US Weekly report, Kristen's new boyfriend is real estate owner Alex Menache. Unlike the boys from Doute's past, he is ready for reality.

Alex Alex likes girls with a sense of humor. He is funny. He wants to get married and have soon. He is from the Valley and owns many apartment buildings in the Los Angeles area. However, he is not the type of Los Angeles who is friends with many celebrities. He's been looking for a wife. "

This occurs a month after Kristen revealed to Andy Cohen that she was seeing someone new.

Meanwhile, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney revealed when and why their friendship with Kristen began to change.

Kristen apparently complained about Carter off camera and then defended him on camera, making them look like bad friends.

Katie explained on the Straight Up with Stassi podcast: ‘It became really difficult when she defended him so aggressively against us on camera, but then off camera it was a very different situation. She still wanted these hearts and a shoulder to cry on and obviously we would still offer her that because she was our best friend and we still supported her. But then, the next time we talked about it on camera, it was the same again where she would aggressively defend him and come after us and treat us like horrible friends for putting us in this position, the position she herself had put. in. & # 39;

Schroeder added that it was at the seventh season VPR meeting that he realized he had enough.

Ad

Do you think Kristen and Alex will last? Now that she's not with Carter, will this make it easier to repair the broken friendship?



Post views:

0 0