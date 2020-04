(DETROIT Up News Info) – The state of Michigan reports another 108 deaths due to COVID-19, a drop from the previous day.

This brings the total to 3,085 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

Michigan also confirmed a further 1,350 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 36,641. The city of Detroit represents 830 reported deaths and 8,473 confirmed cases.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related