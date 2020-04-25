University of Michigan faces further legal action for alleged abuse – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A legal team that says it represents more than 100 people who allege they were abused by a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor on Friday announced the first step in filing a lawsuit against the school.

The Anderson Survivors Legal Team said it has filed more than 20 notices of intent to sue Ann Arbor School, its governing board, and Dr. Robert Anderson's assets. A lawsuit would be among a growing wave of legal action against the school, which is investigating Anderson's decades-old allegations of sexual abuse.

"We have credible evidence that the University of Michigan received complaints about Dr. Anderson and failed to investigate, discipline, and punish Dr. Anderson for his abusive and harassing conduct," said attorney John Manly.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Michigan "is confident in the independent investigation being conducted by the law firm WilmerHale."

"This firm has the in-depth experience to conduct a thorough and unwavering review of the facts, wherever they lead," Fitzgerald said on Friday.

The university has acknowledged that some campus employees were aware of the accusations against Anderson before a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

The Anderson Survivors Legal Team says its clients include Robert Stone, the first to speak publicly about allegations of abuse against Anderson, and female prosecutors.

"What they all have in common is that there was a power difference and they were manipulated," said Manly.

The law firm Mike Cox has filed 39 lawsuits in the US District Court. USA In Detroit and he expects that total to rise to about 45 on Monday. The school has responded in court with a motion to consolidate along with a series of requests for delay.

"We argued in our federal court response that UM's two goals are, first, to seek indefinite delays, until the fall of next year, before they have to respond, even though they had more than 21 months to prepare for these lawsuits, "said Cox. "And then dismiss these meritorious complaints, despite his public statements to treat these Michigan men fairly."

Cox said his firm filed a lawsuit in Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Thursday, the county that includes Ann Arbor, giving the school 21 days to respond in front of Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke.

Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane says it has more than 80 clients, including a former Michigan baseball player, who went on to play in the Major League Baseball, trying to reach out-of-court settlements with the school. The Denver-based firm also says it represents former medical students and residents with charges against Anderson.

Chuck Christian, the first former Michigan soccer player to publicly say Anderson abused him, also expects the school to be held accountable without a lawsuit. Christian said earlier this week that Anderson gave him unnecessary rectal exams before playing for the Wolverines during the 1977-80 seasons. Christian said he has stage 4 prostate cancer that could have been treated earlier and more effectively if he hadn't been emotionally scarred by Anderson's annual physical exams.

More than two months ago, the school revealed that it was investigating multiple allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008. Fitzgerald said that as of Thursday, there have been 257 one-time complaints, most through an established hotline to report complaints to regarding Anderson.

The revelations in Michigan echo other high-profile allegations and investigations of sexual abuse by patients of sports doctors at Michigan State University and Ohio State University.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

