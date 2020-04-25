UMass cornerback Isaiah Rodgers selected by the Colts in the NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected UMass cornerback Isaiah Rodgers in the sixth round (211 overall) of the NFL Draft 2020 on Saturday.

Rodgers, originally from Tampa, Florida, was a dynamic player for the Minutemen. He recorded 42 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breaks and had a loose ball and forced recovery in his senior season.

He also returned kicks and punches. In 2019, he returned 53 kicks for a total of 1,295 FBS yards. He had 11 punt returns for 120 yards, including a 42-yard punt return touchdown against Charlotte.

The same moment that @rodgers_isaiah has worked years to get Look at 2020 @NFLDraft on NFLN / ESPN / ABC#Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/S2D7DpmBNT – UMass soccer (@UMassFootball) April 25, 2020

For his comeback efforts, Pro Football Focus named Rodgers for his first College All-America team as a returner.

Rodgers holds the school's all-time records in return yards for kicks (2,338) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (three).

He is the 30th UMass player to have been selected in the NFL Draft. It also marks the first time since 1980 that two Minutemen have been chosen in consecutive drafts. The Arizona Cardinals chose wide receiver Andy Isabella in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.