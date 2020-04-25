UK sticks to Brexit plans despite coronavirus turmoil

LONDON – With governments distracted by the battle with the coronavirus, many analysts have assumed that Britain and the European Union will be forced to extend their year-end deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal.
But despite painfully slow progress in the talks, the British government remains steadfast in complying with that prohibitive schedule, even at the risk of accumulating further economic damage in nations reeling from the impact of the blockades.
With Prime Minister Boris Johnson still convalescing after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his London officials on Friday rejected any idea of extending the talks, echoing earlier comments by British chief negotiator David Frost, who noted that the date Deadline was December 31. He added bluntly: "We will not ask to extend it. If the EU asks us to say no."
Not long ago, that conversation seemed more like a stance than a practical policy, and many assumed that the two sides would quietly agree in June to extend the talks. However, in any case, Britain appears to be tightening its position, raising fears that a second economic shock, over Brexit, may affect struggling European economies.
The thinking seems to be that the economic costs of abruptly withdrawing from the European Union without a trade deal could be buried by the British government under the damage caused by the coronavirus.
“There are significant practical implications of not being late; the question is whether the government cares about that, and right now they are showing signs that they don't care, "said Anand Menon, professor of European policy and foreign affairs at King's College London. He noted that Mr Johnson until now he had rejected a solid reason to delay the schedule.
"If it were about the practicalities and the economy, rather than the politics, it would seem that there is nothing to lose by delaying," he said. "If there was ever a force majeure argument for a delay, it's the coronavirus. But I don't think the practicalities dominate yet. "
Others see this as part of a hardball trading strategy and believe that Britain will finally give in, though perhaps not until the last moment.
Although it formally left the European Union in January, Britain remains under the bloc's rules until the end of the year, when a new trade deal is supposed to have been reached. Even before the coronavirus arrived, that was an ambitious timeline. The failure could leave the ports clogged and disrupting supply chains at a time when many companies already face strong pressure.
On Friday, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said progress in four areas of discussion had been "disappointing,quot;, while a British statement said "limited progress has been made in closing the gaps between us and the EU "
The two sides must not only negotiate deals on everything from aviation to fishing, but Britain must also introduce new border customs posts and a new immigration system.
David Henig, The director of the UK Trade Policy Project at the European Center for International Political Economy, a research institute, believes Britain will not apply for an extension, but has not given up on reaching a basic agreement.
"I think they are underestimating the challenge, but they think an agreement can be reached," Henig said, referring to the team around Mr. Frost. "One or two others in the government think he is too optimistic, but they also think he is fine, without an agreement."
Given the political appeal of the current transition period, the government has no incentive to discuss its extension, said Mujtaba Rahman, a former European Commission economist who now works at the Eurasia Group.
"The party and Boris Johnson see the transition as purgatory," he said, adding that Britain will swear that it has no plans to request an extension until the last possible moment, in late May or early June. And when it does, he said, he will seek a short-term extension that will allow him to reach a trade deal as soon as possible in 2021.
The British argument for driving the talks is that companies want to be certain about the new trade deals and that the delay pushes it further into the future. It is also not clear that any longer would resolve the philosophical differences between the two sides, such as a showdown over whether Britain should subscribe to some European rules to ensure fair competition.
Some believe that the economic shock of the coronavirus may embolden the British government, thinking that London's muscle as a financial center gives it a stronger hand in the negotiations.
"The city of London will be very important for governments to raise money," said Tony Travers, professor of politics at the London School of Economics. "They may think that the EU will be more concerned with annoying things, given the scale of the coronavirus, and may give them a better deal."
Johnson also wants to avoid paying in the coffers of Europe for another year to remain part of his single market for goods and customs territory. Perhaps worse is the political signal it could send, upsetting some intransigent Brexit fans and reminding voters of the Brexit paralysis that ultimately destroyed Johnson's predecessor as Prime Minister Theresa May.
But Mr. Johnson's refusal to budge from his Brexit mentality also reflects a political calculation that his overwhelming majority in Parliament owes him his promise to "Make Brexit Done."
That pro-Brexit ideology toyed with the government's failure to initially join an initiative by the European Union to join forces to buy ventilators and protective equipment for healthcare workers. The government claimed it did not join the group because an email was lost, although British officials attended meetings where the initiative was discussed.
The situation became even bleaker this week when the top Foreign Ministry official told a parliamentary committee that the government had made the political decision not to participate in the fans initiative. Hours later, when the government was heavily questioned about his lost email account, the official, Simon McDonald, retracted his claim.
His retraction was greeted with derision, and some commentators likened it to John Cleese's profuse apology in the 1988 comedy "A Fish Called Wanda," while his character is hanging from a window.
However, the dispute was a rare example of the government paying a political price for its ideological position in Brexit, and a reminder that refusing to extend the transition period could prove unpopular if there is a downside.
According to twice as many British voters in favor of extending the term they oppose, according to to three recent opinion polls that suggest Johnson and his allies could be at political and economic risk.
"Right now they think they can continue to be ideological in Brexit and they can continue to take the country with them," said Henig, who warned that not reaching an agreement would lead to a "rocky road."
"There are a number of risks if the government does not seek an agreement or an extension," he said. "Some of them will turn bad."