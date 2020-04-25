Tyler Perry reportedly works safely to reopen his Atlanta film studio

Earlier this week, Georgia was at the center of national controversy when state governor Brian Kemp surprisingly announced plans to gradually reopen the state, even though Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was unaware and disapproved of his plans. Well, Tyler Perry is stuck somewhere in the middle, as recent reports say he's actively working on a plan to safely reopen his massive Atlanta movie studio.

According to @TMZ_TV, Tyler Perry is in no rush to reopen his Atlanta movie studio after the recent end of orders to stay at Governor Brian Kemp's house, but he is trying to find a sure way to get things working again. Tyler is reportedly creating a unique way to put his cast and crew members back to work at his 330-acre film studio complex in Atlanta and pay them more in the process.

Sources reveal that Tyler's plan would include specific guidelines to follow to ensure the health and safety of everyone. All productions filmed in his studio would require the entire cast and crew to register on the first day of filming, then all would be screened for coronaviruses. All those who test negative would be invited to the actual studio lot, and will have to live on the studio premises at all times during production and filming.

If you're wondering where the cast and crew would live, well, according to reports, there are plenty of options. Since Tyler's studio was once a military base, there are 141 barracks on site and 40 historic houses that are habitable. In addition, Tyler had also built another 30 houses on the lot for various productions, so they can also be used.

The cast and crew could also use all of Tyler's studio facilities, including a gym, bar, and restaurants. There was a hospital built on the lot for one of his productions, and he reportedly believes it could be functional enough to be used for medical services if he decides to bring a doctor and nurse to the facility.

The plan would also see their own productions filming first – each of their six shows takes approximately 2 1/2 weeks to film, so the cast and crew would only have to stay during that time period. A few weeks later, the same team would re-shoot another season of another show, and so on.

