Tyler Perry has a unique plan to reopen his Atlanta study complex

On Friday, Georgia Governor Brian Klemp officially allowed some of the state's companies to reopen if they said so, while most of the country remains locked in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report claims that Tyler Perry, owner of a 330-acre studio complex in Atlanta, is ready to go back to work and is building a unique and exciting plan for that to happen.

According to TMZ, the media mogul plans to reopen his studio after he can secure enough coronavirus test kits for the cast and crew members of his numerous TV and movie projects. In addition to that, Perry will allow everyone to live on-site during production.

Perry purchased the former Fort Macpherson Army Base in southwest Atlanta and moved the Tyler Perry Studios to the location last year. The complex has 141 barracks, 40 historic houses, and 30 additional houses that Perry's company built on the lot for different productions that are fully functional. It also includes restaurants, a bar and a gym.

There's also a hospital building on-site, and Perry plans to turn it into a functional clinic with a doctor and nurse on-site. Perry is currently reviewing his ideas with studio executives, and the details are as follows.

Perry plans to start reopening his own productions, which are six different television shows that take approximately two and a half weeks to film an entire season. On the first day of filming a show, the cast and crew would be recorded and tested for COVID-19. All those who test negative would be allowed on the lot, and would live there for two and a half weeks of production.

A few weeks later, everyone will return again to shoot another season, and so on until the pandemic passes. If the plan is approved and implemented, the store also claims that Perry will erect some pre-made hotels to make sure everyone has the right accommodations.

Due to unique circumstances, everyone will receive an extra payment. However, there are still a few things that need to be addressed before Perry can move forward, including daytime players and extras and external issues and emergencies that would require a cast or crew member to leave the studio.

Tyler Perry is also investigating union issues, so it's not a sure thing yet. Still, it is the first sign of life for an entertainment industry that has been on hiatus for more than a month.



