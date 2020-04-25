Two Shooting Victims Expected to Survive After Suspicious "Numerous Rounds,quot; Fires in Garden Grove – Up News Info Los Angeles

GARDENER (CBSLA) – Two people, a man and a woman, were hospitalized Saturday after a double shooting in Garden Grove.

The incident unfolded just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Barclay Street and Maureen Drive.

It was there that officers responded after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the victims who were trying to transport themselves to the hospital.

Before the shooting, police say a suspect got out of a car and fired numerous rounds at the two victims who were standing on the corner. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Detective Lazenby at (714) 741-5856.