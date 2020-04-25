Two minutes to fail: a look at the best dogs in the NHL

If there is a silver lining to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is that many people have spent more time with their families, including their dogs, of course.

The NHL players have been locked in like the rest of us, and that means they, too, have spent quality time with their canine companions. Fans can often only see brief glimpses of our favorite hockey pups because players are on the road for much of the season, but in recent weeks, there has been an avalanche of dog photos posted on social media.

With that in mind, here are some of the best NHL dogs currently chilling out at home with their owners:

Lenard (Lenny) McDavid

Starting with a bang, we have a miniature Bernedoodle of the Edmonton Oilers superstar, Bernedoodle, Lenny. He is half a Bernese mountain dog, half a poodle and 100 percent adorable. He's a bit of an athlete of his own, as evidenced by his stellar skills for the role of toiler, and he's even been helping McDavid stay in shape during quarantine.

Halle Wilson

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson recently adopted Halle, a 14-week black lab mix. She was part of a rescue family and ended up in a shelter in northern Virginia, where Wilson and his girlfriend adopted her. He now has his own Instagram page, where his bio says he loves pineapples and dig holes.

Coolie and Milo Boeser

Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks has been quarantined with his two dogs, Coolie and Milo. He has had Coolie, an Australian cattle mix, since the All-Star Weekend 2018, but adopted Milo about a month ago, shortly after the NHL season was suspended. Now he has a full house to keep him company during the season break.

Riziy Panarin

Riziy, Artemi Panarin's Jack Russell terrier, originally belonged to New York Rangers winger Alisa Znarok. He earned the distinction of winning the Best Dog award at the NHL Fan Choice Awards last year and now has more than 20,000 followers on his Instagram page. It could have something to do with his remarkable hockey skills.

Kelly, Nicky and Macy Vlasic

San Jose Sharks defender Marc-Edouard Vlasic has a trio of puppies to call his own. All three are rescue dogs, and were nominated as collectives for the aforementioned Best Dog award at the NHL Fan Choice Awards. They also absolutely killed him on Halloween a couple of years ago.

Simba and Lola Slavin

Hurricane blueliner Jaccob Slavin is the proud father of two Goldendoodles, Simba and Lola. His Instagram page, @twofloofydoodles, documents his adventures in Raleigh, North Carolina, and, according to his biography, chasing squirrels is his favorite activity. They clearly also like to play with Slavin's daughter, Emersyn.

Ralph and Burt DeBrincat

Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat has been posting photos of his Shiba Inu Ralph (aka DeBrindog) for a couple of years. Shortly after the quarantine began, he added a new family member when he brought Burt. Ralph's Instagram account has now been renamed to @debrindogs, and the two have joined in during the quarantine.

Peeko Couture

Logan Couture's dog Peeko has yet to become famous on Instagram like some of the other dogs on this list, but that could change soon. Peeko is a Maltipoo poodle, half Maltese and half miniature, and he enjoys playing with his stuffed banana. You can find him on Instagram at @peekothepup.

Beckham and Leo Murray

Pittsburgh Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray owns two absolutely massive Newfoundlands named Beckham and Leo. Their Instagram, @beckhamandleothenewfs, says the couple enjoy watching hockey and riding in trucks.

Thor acciari

Finally, we have the Florida Panthers, Noel Acciari's golden retriever, Thor. As evidenced by his Instagram, @_thor_dogofthunder, the puppy has a wide range of scarves, including one with a Panthers theme. It suggests that Acciari will add another dog to the family sometime soon.