– A Wisconsin farm celebrates the birth of a two-headed goat.

Janus was born on April 5 with,gt; Farms LLC in Wittenberg.

"It is named after a Greek god who has two heads, and it is by duality, beginning and end. I thought it fit quite well," Janus owner Jocelynfont,gt; ke told Up News Info affiliate WSAW.

Janus eats from a bottle and yes, if you're wondering, both heads eat.

The Poseke family believed that the goat was going to be an identical twin, but the eggs could not be completely separated.

They have had around 1,000 goats born on the farm this year and Janus was the only one with two faces.

The family added that the goat has a 50-50 chance of living. They hope Janus lives because they want to have him as a pet in their yard and give him special treatment since he is a unique goat.

The farm has been sharing photos and videos of the goat on its Facebook page.