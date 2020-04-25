Twitter: Twitter will not remove Trump videos suggesting disinfectant as COVID-19 treatment – Latest news

Twitter has refused to remove controversial videos posted by United States President Donald Trump, which suggest infecting disinfectant and using ultraviolet or "very powerful,quot; light inside the body to treat COVID-19.

Twitter, however, has blocked hashtag trends around disinfectant injection.

"If the # COVID19 Tweets or Trends include a call to action that could harm someone, they will be removed," he tweeted in Twitter communications.

"We will not require that all tweets containing incomplete or contested # COVID19 information be removed. As an open service, this is not scalable and limits active discussion," added the microblogging platform.

Health experts worldwide have criticized such ideas, saying that "Trump's suggestion to inject cleansing agents into the body or use ultraviolet lights as a coronavirus treatment is,quot; without merit. "

Twitter said context matters.

"Tweets that are clearly satirical in nature, or that discuss or report on timely # COVID19 issues without calls to action, generally do not break our rules," the company posted.

"More people than ever are coming to Twitter to discuss # COVID19. We are focused on helping them find credible information and demanding Tweets that could cause harm removal."

Trump, who has been accused of being scientifically challenged, has tried to play at being a scientist, but ended with quite a stir when he took a science fiction leap to send light waves inside the body to destroy the COVID-19 virus during a briefing. at the White House.

After a scientist made a presentation at the Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing showing that the COVID-19 virus is killed by sunlight in two minutes, Trump suggested bringing powerful light into the body.

It made it even worse by suggesting injections of cleaners like bleach and isopropyl alcohol because Bill Bryan, the chief of the Department of Technology's Directorate for Homeland Security said that bleach killed the virus in five minutes and alcohol in 30 seconds.

Trump wondered if the cleaner "gets into the lungs and does a large number in the lungs."

Scientists Bryan and task force coordinator Deborah Birx seemed embarrassed by Trump's distant ideas when he looked at them to confirm them.

