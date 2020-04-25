Home Local News Trump's unsubstantiated theories about the coronavirus – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Lysol is for toilets and counter tops, not for human consumption. The company that makes it felt compelled to emphasize the danger of ingesting it after President Donald Trump's reflections on heat, light and disinfectant at the time of the coronavirus.

Trump's theories aloud took a turn toward hazardous materials territory last week when he said it would be interesting to see if people's insides could get "almost clean,quot; from disinfectants. Doctors tweeted their alarm, concerned that people would take Trump's comment as a signal and swallow chemicals that will harm or kill them.

Trump also lent weight through his bully pulpit to an unproven theory that heat and humidity could accelerate the destruction of the coronavirus, suggesting that people might be safer side-by-side outside.

The research that points to that possibility is preliminary, other research has found the opposite, and this pandemic has spread in the tropics and Southeast Asia, as well as throughout the northern hemisphere.

Meanwhile, Trump's secretary of veterans affairs went even further than the president in talking about the possible benefits of a malaria medicine against COVID-19. It is an area of ​​speculation that his own agency says "shows a dangerous lack of experience,quot; on the part of fans.

A review:

DISINFECTANT

TRUMP, about the virus: “I see the disinfectant that removes it in one minute, one minute. And is there any way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost cleaning? Because you see that it enters the lungs and does a large number in the lungs. So it would be interesting to see that … you're going to have to use doctors … but it sounds, I find it interesting. "- information on Thursday.

