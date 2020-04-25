Trump's unsubstantiated theories about the coronavirus – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Lysol is for toilets and counter tops, not for human consumption. The company that makes it felt compelled to emphasize the danger of ingesting it after President Donald Trump's reflections on heat, light and disinfectant at the time of the coronavirus.

Trump's theories aloud took a turn toward hazardous materials territory last week when he said it would be interesting to see if people's insides could get "almost clean,quot; from disinfectants. Doctors tweeted their alarm, concerned that people would take Trump's comment as a signal and swallow chemicals that will harm or kill them.

Trump also lent weight through his bully pulpit to an unproven theory that heat and humidity could accelerate the destruction of the coronavirus, suggesting that people might be safer side-by-side outside.

The research that points to that possibility is preliminary, other research has found the opposite, and this pandemic has spread in the tropics and Southeast Asia, as well as throughout the northern hemisphere.

Meanwhile, Trump's secretary of veterans affairs went even further than the president in talking about the possible benefits of a malaria medicine against COVID-19. It is an area of ​​speculation that his own agency says "shows a dangerous lack of experience,quot; on the part of fans.

A review:

DISINFECTANT

TRUMP, about the virus: “I see the disinfectant that removes it in one minute, one minute. And is there any way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost cleaning? Because you see that it enters the lungs and does a large number in the lungs. So it would be interesting to see that … you're going to have to use doctors … but it sounds, I find it interesting. "- information on Thursday.

THE FACTS: No.

The fact that Trump even flirted with the idea prompted a statement from Reckitt Benckiser, the parent company of the manufacturer of Lysol and Dettol, that "under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route) ) ".

Clorox echoed that bleach and other disinfectants "are not suitable for consumption or injection under any circumstances."

The US Surgeon General's Office USA It was moved to discourage people from thinking that they can self-medicate with something from home: "PLEASE always talk to your healthcare provider before giving any treatment / medication to yourself or a loved one."

As the pullback unfolded, Trump said Friday that he was being sarcastic the day before.

• • •

SOLAR LIGHT AND HEAT

TRUMP, according to an unproven theory that sunlight, heat, and humidity can destroy the virus faster than inside the house: “I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, that's great. … And if the heat is good, and if the sunlight is good, that's a great thing as far as I'm concerned. "

THE FACTS: Sunlight can be a disinfectant for the spirit, and it is recommended to exercise outdoors in today's social isolation, but there is no evidence that it will make the pandemic go away. Without declaring that he would, Trump is again pushing a theory that could incite people to let their guard down around others outside.

Wlliam Bryan, who heads the science and technology directorate of the Department of Homeland Security, said in the briefing about incomplete "emerging results,quot; of research suggesting that sunlight, heat and humidity could be effective in neutralizing the virus. Previous studies have found no good evidence of that.

Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organization, said in March that "it is a false hope to say yes, it will just go away in the summer like the flu." Trump said earlier in the outbreak that he hoped it would end the warmer April weather.

• • •

ROUND 2

TRUMP, on the chances of the virus coming back in the fall: "If it comes back, it won't come back, and I've talked to 10 different people, it's not going to be like before." … If we have crown embers along with the flu, that will not be pleasant, but it will not be what we have gone through in any way. … The crown may not even return, just so you understand. "- information Wednesday.

THE FACTS: Her public health officials refuted her statement that the coronavirus will not return. As for his statement that it won't be that bad in a second round, that's more complicated.

"There will be coronaviruses in the fall," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, said at the briefing. "I am convinced of that by the degree of transmissibility it has, the global nature."

"Next fall and winter, we will have two viruses circulating, and we will have to distinguish between what is the flu and what is the coronavirus," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control. USA and prevention.

How bad it will be will be determined by a number of factors that cannot be accurately predicted. Redfield said the situation may be more difficult than now because coronavirus and flu will circulate at the same time, unlike most of the current pandemic. Or it may be less difficult if the preparations and containment are better than now.

• • •

DRUG OF MALARIA

VA SECRETARY ROBERT WILKIE asked if it is safe to encourage people to take hydroxychloroquine for treatment with COVID-19: "Oh, I think so." – interview Wednesday on MSNBC.

THE FACTS: That's not what top government health experts have been saying for weeks, or what his own agency has suggested. A new alert Friday from the Food and Drug Administration further underscored why the drug cannot be considered generally safe in this pandemic and why it has not been approved by the FDA for the treatment of COVID-19.

Last month, the FDA authorized the limited emergency use of antimalarial drugs for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are not enrolled in ongoing clinical trials. But regulators said they are investigating the potentially life-threatening side effects reported to poison control centers and other health authorities.

In one of those reports, doctors at a New York hospital said heart rhythm abnormalities developed in most of the 84 coronavirus patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, a combination Trump has promoted as part of his persistent and inaccurate description of the malaria medicine as a game changer

The drug has long been used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus. Some very small preliminary studies suggested that it could help prevent coronavirus from entering cells and possibly help patients eliminate the virus earlier.

Wilkie, as VA secretary, leads the nation's largest healthcare system. The health care arm of its own agency has criticized premature evaluations of the effectiveness of the drug for coronavirus. In an unsigned response to an audit report last month examining whether the VA had adequate stocks of the drug, VA senior health officials called it "inaccurate and irresponsible,quot; to assume that hydroxychloroquine would benefit veterans for COVID-19 .

"There are active investigations into these drugs and many others, as discussed by Dr. Anthony Fauci," according to VA's unsigned response to the agency's inspector general. However, no conclusions have been reached on its effectiveness. Insisting that a 14-day supply of these drugs is appropriate or not shows this dangerous lack of experience with COVID-19 and the response to the pandemic. "

• • •

WILKIE, in a national study that found that an antimalarial drug had no benefit for the treatment of COVID-19 among veterans: "That is an observational study. It is not a clinical study. It was done in a small number of veterans, unfortunately, those of whom were in the later stages of life, and were given the drug, and I have to say the drug too: we know that the drug has been working on middle-aged and younger veterans. .. working to stop the progression of the disease. " – interview Wednesday on MSNBC.

THE FACTS: Mischaracterized the study finding.

Wilkie rejected a study based on hospital data from her department and found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine. His claim that he helps younger or middle-aged veterans with COVID-19 is also without merit.

Admittedly, the study, conducted by independent researchers at two VA-approved universities, was not a rigorous experiment. However, with 368 patients, it is the largest analysis of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 so far, according to data from the VA hospital.

The researchers analyzed medical records of male hospitalized veterans with confirmed coronavirus infection at Veterans Health Administration medical centers who died or were discharged on April 11.

About 28% of those who received hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, compared to 11% of those who received routine care alone.

Even though the people who received the drug tended to be sicker than the comparison group, the researchers statistically adjusted for that and still saw no benefit from the drug.

There is no other published evidence that the drug is safe or effective for younger veterans with COVID-19.

