Trump Threatens to End Coronavirus Briefings on "Lamestream Media" Treatment – Up News Info

President Donald Trump is threatening to stop daily briefings on the White House coronavirus, not because of public protests over his comments about disinfectant injection, or because his statements are being used against him in attack ads. from Joe Biden, but because journalists ask too many "hostile questions." . "

Trump went to Twitter on Saturday night to criticize the briefings, saying they are no longer "worth it," although he did point out that they get "record ratings."

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when Lamestream Media does nothing but hostile questions and then refuses to accurately report the truth or facts? They get record ratings, and the American people get nothing but Fake News. It's not worth the time and effort, "Trump tweeted at 6:01 p.m. ET.

Related story Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when Lamestream Media asks no more than hostile questions and then refuses to accurately report the truth or facts? They get record ratings, and the American people get nothing but Fake News. It is not worth the time and effort! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

The president's comments came a day after he withdrew a controversial statement about injecting disinfectants into people to fight COVID-19.

“I see the disinfectant, where it removes it in a minute. One minute. And there is a way that we can do something like that, injecting into or almost cleaning, "Trump said, according to the White House transcript of the Thursday night report." Because you see it reaches the lungs and does a large number in the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you're going to have to use doctors with. But it sounds, I find it interesting. "

After raising the idea, health officials and disinfectant manufacturers were quick to warn the public against such uses.

"Under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route)," Lysol wrote in a long statement on Twitter on Friday.

Trump later said he was joking when he made the comments. "I was sarcastically asking journalists like you a question, just to see what would happen," he told reporters on Friday at the signing of an Oval Office bill.

Still, the New York City Poison Control Center said calls for exposure to household chemicals increased just after Trump's comments. An agency spokesperson told the New York Daily News that the center was notified of "30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectants between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday." That compares with 13 cases during the same period last year.

NYC Poison Control now has a warning on the front page of its website that says, "Do not ingest or inject Lysol or any other disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19. Household disinfectants are poisonous and can cause serious harm or even death if ingested or injected. "