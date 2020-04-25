Truckers line up along freeways in apparent coronavirus protest – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Large platforms were seen lining up, and slowing, along highways in Southern California on Friday in an apparent protest at frustration with the coronavirus relief efforts.

What appeared to be at least two dozen slowed traffic along Highway 10 near downtown Los Angeles, while a similar scenario unfolded on Highway 10 in Baldwin Park.

Truckers protesting on Highway 10 in downtown Los Angeles blocking traffic. pic.twitter.com/3lUjf2n8Nc – Ed-grr (@idntfd) April 24, 2020

@SGVCityWatch @E_SGVScanner It looks like some kind of trucker protest. The main truck was driving about 10 miles per hour on the Lane number with a sign saying "Stop reserving cheap loads." 10 West passing Francisquito pic.twitter.com/U8O3STklui – Ratfink Renegade (@LoonOnTheGrass) April 24, 2020

Another protest was reported in Arizona, where truckers surrounded the state capitol building.

While there was no immediate information on what was behind the protests, the Association of Independent Owner-Operator Drivers (OOIDA) sent a letter last week to Congress expressing frustration with the Payroll Protection Program and other efforts by the Administration. Small Business to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

The letter read in part: “Currently we receive several hundred calls a day from drivers who cannot purchase essential supplies to protect themselves from COVID-19. Basic items like paper towels, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes are almost impossible to find right now. The irony is that truckers are transporting these supplies but cannot really buy them. "

The group previously warned that if the nation's truckers get sick in large quantities, the US supply chain. USA It could be at risk.