Trevis Gipson becomes the best pick in the Cedar Hill High School NFL draft – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cevis Hill ISD announced that Trevis Gipson will begin his professional soccer career in the same way that he approached college soccer.

The 2015 Cedar Hill High School graduate was selected in the fifth round of the NFL 2020 Draft on Saturday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears selected Gipson, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end, with the 155th overall pick.

"I really appreciate the Chicago Bears and look forward to playing alongside Khalil Mack, one of the best defensive ends in football," said Gipson. "It is an exciting time."

The Bears missed the playoffs 8-8 last season, but have only two seasons eliminated from a 12-4 record and an NFC North Championship.

In a moment of uncertainty due to COVID-19, Gipson will begin virtual meetings with his new coaches and teammates immediately.

Gipson, 22, is the CHHS 'highest draft pick and the third Longhorn selected, joining Josh Thomas and Dezmon Briscoe. He is also the first player to be selected from the CHHS 2014 UIL State Championship team.