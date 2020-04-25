Trent Williams Trade Ratings: The 49ers make another move to win now; Redskins max return

The Redskins finally officially moved from Trent Williams. Washington switched the Pro Bowl left tackle seven times to San Francisco before the start of Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Williams, who quarreled with the Redskins after how his now ex-team handled his health issues last year, had been blocked since the October midseason trade deadline. Turning to the 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan, the 2010 No. 4 overall team meets with their first NFL offensive coordinator.

The trade for both teams is ranked here, based on what the 49ers gave up and the Redskins got for Williams.

NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Live results | Grades | Winners and losers

49ers: A

The fact that the 49ers gave up a 2020 fifth round pick and a 2021 third round pick for Williams is unofficial confirmation that six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley will not be returning for a 14th season. . While Staley would have entered his 36-year season, Williams turns 32 this summer.

The previous moves of the 49ers during the draft, taking defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the first round with little picking capital remaining, were clearly recharged as NFC champions. Kinlaw is a direct replacement for DeForest Buckner, traded to the Colts, while Aiyuk is a perfect rookie substitute for Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with the Saints.

MORE: Full List of 2020 49ers Draft Picks

General manager John Lynch wants another Super Bowl shot before facing bigger concerns on the list in 2021, including free agency by cornerback Richard Sherman. After losing Staley to Jimmy Garoppolo, Williams was the best possible solution at this stage of the offseason.

Williams can be rejuvenated by operating in the Shanahan blockade scheme, with which he has great familiarity from their many days together in Washington. The 49ers now have their positional strengths intact as of 2019 to avoid a hangover and crash in a contender conference.

Redskins: A

The Redskins needed someone who was desperate enough to face Williams for something significant. He was never going to get anything higher than a third raider because of his age and durability concerns. San Francisco delivered with the advantage of a fifth round to start.

Washington took on LSU tackle Saadiq Charles in the fourth round shortly after facing Williams, but Charles is more of a developmental backer than might be best suited to play guard duty in the NFL. The downside is not having Williams on the blind side of Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen.

TRACK TRACKER: live details of each offer

But then again, Williams didn't play all season, and he wasn't going to play for the Redskins anyway.

Right tackle Morgan Moses is a good player and he's under contract for a while, but Charles has a better chance of challenging him than considering Williams' position. This means that the Redskins will need to tackle the offensive tackle in the first round in 2021, regardless of how their QB situation unfolds this season.