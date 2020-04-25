Toya Wright responds to backlash after filming a court trial for the man who killed her brothers

Toya Wright finally addressed critics. This year, Toya was targeted by online trolls for televising the murder trial of the man responsible for the shooting death of his two brothers in 2016.

BET claims that, in September last year, Antoine Edwards was responsible for the shooting deaths of Wright's brothers, including Joshua Johnson, 31, and Ryan "Rudy,quot; Johnson, 24. Mr. Edwards was sentenced to life imprisonment behind bars.

The store claims that the cameras were present in the courtroom as part of Toya's narrative of her own series, Toya: a family affair. During a conversation with Page Six, Toya said he had no problem showing judgment to the world. It is part of their "reality,quot;.

Wright claimed that many of her friends were surprised that she chose to document the trial, but her explanation is that it is part of her life and reality. If you are going to have a television series about your life, then it is better to show what is really happening.

As previously reported, Wright's two brothers were killed in New Orleans, Louisiana, in August 2016. Page Six reported at the time that both men were discovered in a car Saturday night in the 7th District of New Orleans.

The Times-Picayune reported that they had been shot dead. At the time of his report, there was no explanation for his murder, but Wright, 32, turned to his Instagram for help from God and included various hash tags against violence.

Fans of the reality star know that he has a lucrative career on television. For example, she starred Tiny and Toya, Toya: a family affair, and so Bootcamp of marriage: reality stars, On WeTV Toya was married to Lil 'Wayne for two years from 2004 to 2006. They have a daughter named Reginae "Nae,quot; Carter.

Wright and TI's wife, Tiny Harris, are very good friends. On Instagram, Tiny shared her condolences for her close friend, claiming that she knew her brother, Rudy, well and that he was a "really cool guy." TI also expressed its condolences for Toya.



