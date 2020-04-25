Toya Johnson's daughter Reign Rushing is a fashionista! Check out this awesome look that Reigny is flaunting

Toya Johnson's daughter Reign Rushing became a fashion icon for kids after this latest photo her mother posted on her social media account. Checkout Reigny seems like a complete state of mind.

Someone commented: ine Reine walking like she's going to kick her ass !!! Lol GYBAITGHRNBIBYMFA kind of hike !!! "And another follower posts this message:" Would you like to get a super drug logo for your business or any other type of artwork at an affordable price? 🙏🙏 Kindly message me if you need any kind of graphic design. "

Another follower said: ‘She is too cute … OMGOODNESS I love her. The cutest personality "and someone else posted this message:" @toyajohnson I love how you keep her hair so nice and neat. The kingdom continues to fly! "

A commenter said: ‘Priceless mom, beautiful baby. God bless you, God little angel. God blessed @toyajohnson. "

Someone else posted this message in the comments: to @toyajohnson this little yours is a little lady. "I know Reginae treats her like a baby doll."

A follower posted, "Ok Reign has been awarded a quarantined fashionista," and one commenter said, "Did you guys see @reign_beaux on the page @gabunion and @dwyanewade Daughters Kaav @kaaviajames." So cuteeee @mrrushlife @toyajohnson. "

One of Toya's fans said "She is so cute,quot; what hair products do you use on her hair? Wondering why I have children with curly hair and want to know about some good hair products for them? "

Speaking of Reginae, Toya's oldest daughter, she updated her followers about her latest actions. She proudly revealed what she's been up to lately, and fans congratulated her in the comments.

‘I am so excited to work with @nfl for a great cause! We are raising money to support Covid-19's relief efforts. Make sure to tune in starting this Thursday! #NFLDraft #NFLShop "Reginae captioned her post.

Ad

People congratulated her in the comments.



Post views:

0 0