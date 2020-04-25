Top 8 Final Steals in the NFL Draft 2020, Including Cowboys and 49ers National Teams

The 2020 NFL Draft provided plenty of value picks on Day 3. With multiple teams making questionable lead scopes during Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, many of the best talents slipped into Saturday's picks on the Rounds 4 to 7.

Several of this year's best late steals were wide receivers representing possibly the deepest modern class for the job. Other teams had steals due to injury concerns that could not be alleviated prior to the draft.

What teams distinguished themselves as bandits with players who didn't mind approaching the end of their draft? Here are eight picks that stand out above the rest:

The best final steals of the NFL Draft 2020

Cowboys: Tyler Biadasz, G / C, Wisconsin (fourth round, No. 146 overall); DE Bradlee Anae, Utah (fifth round, No. 179 overall)

The Cowboys sang "Catch a Falling Star,quot; throughout the draft, starting with Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in Round 1 and Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs in Round 2. They got two players in positions of need who They could have gone in the middle of round 2.

Jerry Jones got Biadasz (6-4, 314 pounds) to carry on the excellent tradition of Badgers inside blockers who worked so well for now-retired center Travis Frederick. Some teams were scared by reports of past knee and hip injuries, which was a huge mistake.

Anae (6-3, 257 pounds) is a relentless passer, but his limitations in technique and agility relegated him to teams with 4-3 base defenses. That works well for coordinator Mike Nolan's new hybrid defense; The team needed a plug-in from DeMarcus Lawrence to help replace Robert Quinn.

Jets: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (fifth round, No. 158 overall)

Hall is on his way to being completely healthy after season-ending left ankle surgery, but many teams did not want to risk it. The Jets were the beneficiaries and hit a 6-2, 202-pound prospect that's made to start on the NFL perimeter. It filled a pressing need for New York. Hall was scheduled for the first round before the injury.

Buccaneers: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (fifth round, No. 161 overall)

The Buccaneers needed another great-bodied target to complement Mike Evans outside when Chris Godwin works in space on 11 people. Johnson is not the free agent exit from the blazer that Breshad Perriman was, but he is the type of perimeter catcher who has connected well with Tom Brady. Johnson (6-1, 206 pounds) is a physicist and positions his body to impose his will at the end of the routes. He fights hard for the ball, giving him an aspect of hard possession and a red zone goal.

Dolphins: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (fifth round, No. 164 overall)

This choice should not be missed on the massive Miami tour that included a ton of defensive help for Brian Flores. Weaver was very productive in college (13.5 sacks last season) but some teams worried that he would do it against lesser competition and that his moves would not reap the same rewards in the NFL. He is a high-energy pass runner with an untapped lead while making the jump.

Browns: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan (sixth round, No. 187 overall)

The Browns also needed a supplemental outside catcher for Odell Beckham Jr. with Jarvis Landry as their lead man in the slot. Like Johnson, too many concerns about top speed probably caused him to lose control. Peoples-Jones (6-2, 212 lbs) can be a great possession target with the potential to slip inside, allowing the Browns to be more versatile on Landry's routes.

Eagles: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (sixth round, No. 210 overall)

After trading Halapoulivaati Vaitai with the Lions, the Eagles took a couple of developmental tackles behind Andre Dillard and Lane Johnson: Wanogho and his Auburn bookends, Jack Driscoll. You can bet that some teams were scared by Wanogho's raw abilities, thinking that he can't put everything together to be a slick NFL player. However, that overlooks your ability to learn quickly. Wanogho needs to work hard on his technique and footwork to maximize his natural and fluid athletics, but he is willing to put it in time.

49ers: Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee (seventh round, No. 217 overall)

The 49ers were excited to get great game creator Brandon Aiyuk in the first round, but they don't sleep in their final pick, but another wide receiver hit unfairly for not having top speed. Jennings (6-3, 215lbs) won't be a deciding factor in the NFL, but he could make the team a reliable big insider behind Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne.