Top 3 Talent Agencies Say COVID-19 Poses New "Difficulties" In WGA's Legal Battle Over Packaging Fees – Up News Info

Hollywood's Big 3 talent agencies today told a federal judge that the WGA's discovery claims for thousands of documents "have been independently challenged by the difficulties associated with the remote discovery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic." . WME, CAA and UTA, which have been locked in a yearlong legal battle with the union over packaging fees, made that point today in response to WGA opposition to their motion for a temporary stay in the discovery process. .

The agencies, which previously had petitioned the US District Court Judge. The US, Andre Birotte Jr., who dismissed all of the union's antitrust claims, had requested a temporary discovery stay three weeks ago until he rules on his motion to dismiss it, saying there is a "clear chance" for the judge to do so.

However, last week, the union filed its opposition to that motion, saying that such a suspension "would seriously harm the ability of the unions to defend and prosecute this case," and that "the agencies are unlikely to prevail in their motion to rejection". . "

The agencies responded again today that there is a "clear possibility" that the union's claims "exclusively addressed by these document requests will be dismissed, rendering any judicial and party effort to deal with them now futile. "

"In the event that the (WGA) counterclaims are dismissed, the duration of a limited suspension of document requests regarding those counterclaims will not matter," the agencies said in today's brief. "And in the event they are not fired, the parties can meet and consult on the timeline of the case, which has been independently questioned about the difficulties associated with the remote discovery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the counterclaimers acknowledge. "

There are 16 out of 80 requests for documents in question. The WGA, the agencies say, "vastly underestimates the costs to the agencies, and to the Court, of serving 16 extremely expansive document requests that could soon be discussed … Request after request looking for & # 39; all & # 39; the Related documents Inter-agency communications since 1999, virtually all notes taken at a Talent Agents Association meeting, each communication with the ATA, travel records, expense reports, calendars, notepads, voicemails, diaries, Rolodex, etc., can hardly be treated with "minimal additional charge, if any".

A year ago, the WGA ordered all its members to fire their agents who refused to sign their agency's code of conduct, which prohibited packaging fees and agency affiliations with production entities related to the company. The WGA and ATA last met on June 7, and the guild claimed that major agencies have refused to negotiate a new franchise agreement since then.