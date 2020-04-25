Top 10 Quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL Draft, Ranked from Trevor Lawrence to Ian Book

The NFL Draft quarterback class of 2021 features one of the most publicized prospects in recent memory in Trevor Lawrence by Clemson.

The soon-to-be junior could have been in the conversation for the No. 1 pick in the past two NFL Drafts. Lawrence has led the Tigers to a couple appearances in the college football championship and has a 25-1 record starter at the college level.

Lawrence is not the only talented player in next year's quarterback class. Sporting News breaks down the top 10 quarterbacks for the NFL Draft 2021.

NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD:

Top 50 players in the 2021 draft class

Top 10 QBs for the NFL Draft 2021

Trevor Lawrence https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9e/a0/trevor-lawrence-102519-getty-ftrjpg_tk24cshgdgf016kpikpu0vutx.jpg?t=-1659163151,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

The 6-6, 220-pound star pin has a rocket arm and proved last season that it's faster than advertised. He has surpassed 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the past two seasons and has rushed for 10 touchdowns.

There will be a "Tank for Trevor,quot; campaign in his honor, and it's hard to imagine anyone else going to number 1. This is a sure thing along the lines of John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields is the only quarterback who could run to Lawrence for the No. 1 overall pick. The two have been competing since their high school days in the Elite 11, and last year's Fiesta Bowl showdown could be a sign of what. will come.

Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season after going through 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions on Ryan Day's offense. It will be even better (if that's possible) in his second year in the system. The additional running dimension (484 yards, 10 TD) sweetens the deal.

3. Jamie Newman, Georgia

Newman accumulated 2,868 passing yards, 574 yards and 32 total touchdowns with Wake Forest last season, but is now a transfer of graduates in a top-five program in Georgia. He'll be paired with former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and that should offer a preview of what this double-threat quarterback can do at the next level.

Newman could be next year's version of Jalen Hurts at the college level and in the NFL Combine.

Kellen Mond https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/42/b7/kellen-mond-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1gbznokrl1cht1la9l8fmp8k77.jpg?t=1864279618,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



4. Kellen Mond, Texas A,amp;M

Mond took over as a freshman starter with the Aggies, and has placed 52 touchdowns in just 24 interceptions. He had 501 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season, and the 217-pound 6-3 will be among the best second-tier quarterbacks on the board.

It could sneak into the first round like Jordan Love from Utah state did in 2020.

5. KJ Costello, State of Mississippi

Costello played in 29 games at Stanford the past three seasons, but a concussion and thumb injury interrupted last season. He transferred to the state of Mississippi, where the numbers will be there on Mike Leach's offense.

Gardner Minshew and Luke Falk have stayed on the NFL charts in recent seasons. Costello's experiences with the Cardinal and the Bulldogs will also give him a chance.

Sam Ehlinger https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/95/8e/sam-ehlinger-010120-getty-ftrjpg_cpnzpoi2awhc1uzlc92rj58wa.jpg?t=1605198671,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



6. Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Ehlinger will be one of the most interesting quarterbacks on the board next year due to his unique abilities. The 6-3, 230-pound quarterback returned for his senior year, and has accumulated 68 passing touchdowns and 25 TDs with the Longhorns.

Ehlinger's accuracy has improved with each season, and that will have to continue going to the next level.

7. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Morgan fit the P.J.offensive well. Fleck, and it didn't hurt to have Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman to pitch to as well.

Morgan averaged 10.2 yards per pass attempt and finished with 30 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions. He is not a threat in the running game, and that could be held against him through more mobile QBs.

8. Brock Purdy, State of Iowa

Purdy has 43 touchdowns and only 16 interceptions in two seasons with the Cyclones, and another year with Matt Campbell should foster development. Purdy also has 13 rushed TDs and is mobile in a 6-1, 210-pound frame.

Purdy has eight games with 300 or more passing yards with the state of Iowa.

Kyle trask https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/54/c/kyle-trask-100519-getty-ftr_nir1xm27fdy21umb20uhxeufd.jpg?t=-1639722035,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



9. Kyle Trask, Florida

The Trask star took off last season when he intervened for an injured Feleipe Franks. Trask improved every week on Dan Mullen's system, finishing with 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions.

It's 6-5,239 pound in size that will at least create a half-turn look.

10. Ian Book, Notre Dame

Book has returned for his senior season with the Irish, and has a wealth of experience as a starter in the past two years. He has 57 TD passes in his career and will move to at least second place in that category with Notre Dame next season.

The book will need to be improved by pushing the ball downfield in the vertical passing game to raise the shooting boards. Since 2010, Jimmy Clausen and DeShone Kizer are the only Notre Dame quarterbacks to be recruited.