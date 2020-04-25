Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research – Up News Info

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are stepping up the fight against the coronavirus. Hanks revealed in a new interview that they volunteered to donate blood for coronavirus research after recovering from the disease.

"Much of the question is, what is it now? What do we do now? Can we do something? And actually, we just found out that we carry the antibodies, "Hanks recently told NPR." Wait, wait … Don't tell me! "podcast via MSN.

“They have not only contacted us, we have said: Quieres Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? "And, in fact, we will now give it to the places they hope to work in what I would like to call" Hank-ccine, "" the actor joked.

Hanks and Wilson revealed on March 11 that they had tested positive for the virus. The two were in Australia for the pre-production of the untitled film Elvis Presley by Baz Luhrmann of Warner Bros, when they got sick. Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, Hanks will play former Presley Colonel Tom Parker on the project.