Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins lifts the veil of her very private romance with boyfriend Bandhunata Izzy with this gorgeous reveal

Zonnique Pullins has decided to speak about her personal life in a way she has never done before.

Tiny Harris's adult daughter has been quietly dating rapper Bandhunata Izzy for quite some time, and has decided to keep the matter private.

T.I's stepdaughter posts a photo here and there with her man, but they avoid the events and interviews on the red carpet.

Zonnique, like many cast members, has been busy promoting VH1 YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, and has conducted several interviews in which he made some beautiful announcements.

The young model and reality show star said the relationship is very serious and that they have moved in together.

She confessed to Hollywood life: “You know, this relationship is my most serious relationship as if I really lived with my boyfriend now and things like that. And my parents seem to really like my boyfriend. But the pops continue to do the same. You still have to take him outside to talk for an hour or whatever. But I feel like my boyfriend is now like his partner. I feel like he sees a lot of his younger self in my boyfriend. So even though he likes it, like he's always glancing at him. "

He also took the opportunity to explain why his boo is not on the show: "My boyfriend is a rapper, and he is an artist, so he doesn't want to come to our show and it seems like he's trying to get some fame." . He never comes with me if I have to film. Then you probably won't see it. Honestly, it's like pulling teeth to try to get him to come to the show with me. But I actually like that too. My last boyfriend didn't mind being on the show and it was fine. But now my boyfriend says, "I don't want anyone to think that I'm trying to take away your influence."

After the quarantine period, Zonnique has some big plans.

She shared: "In the next two weeks, I will present two of my singles that will line up around the show. Because this season, you are going to see me put together my second project and renew myself as an artist because it's been a long time since I released the music. So You'll definitely see a lot of the creative part this season. And after the quarantine, I'm going to go shoot some videos. "

Zonnique is very serene in her statements.



