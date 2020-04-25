Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp shut it up

WENN

According to rumors, the actor of & # 39; Call me by your name & # 39; He has broken up with the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp after dating her for over a year.

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp They reportedly separated after dating for more than a year.

The "Call me by your name"The 24-year-old actor is listed as 'single' in the new issue of British Vogue, and various media note that the couple have not been seen together since December 2019 when Timothee and Lily-Rose were spotted on a date night in New York City They also enjoyed a Christmas vacation together in Paris, France, a week later.

Chalamet and Depp, the daughter of the actors. Vanessa Paradis and Johnny DeppThey never discussed their romance, but were photographed kissing during an Italian vacation in September.

The couple met on the set of the Netflix movie. "The king"where the stars played King henry v and his wife Catherine.

In an interview with Vogue Australia last year, Depp did not answer questions about the romance, but confessed that she was impressed by Chalamet's acting talent. "His performance is incredible," he enthusiastically said of his role in "The King." "Timothee brings emotional vulnerability to everything he does, almost without even trying. That is his gift. He has immense talent and I feel that no one could have taken the role as he did."

She also praised her boyfriend during a more recent Entertainment Tonight interview, adding, "It can be stressful working with people whose talents you admire so much."