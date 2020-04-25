The third day of the draft has been productive for the team in the past decade – Up News Info

The Broncos should expect the last four rounds of Saturday's NFL draft to be as productive as previous seasons for general manager John Elway.

Since Elway began executing the Broncos' draft effort in 2011, Day 3 has been a blessing.

2011: Tight ends with Julius Thomas (fourth round) and Virgil Green (seventh). Thomas had 24 touchdown catches in 2013-14 and Green played seven years for the Broncos.

2012: Defensive / tackle final Malik Jackson (fifth round) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (sixth). Both were on the 2015 Super Bowl team and signed lucrative contracts with Jacksonville and Chicago, respectively, after leaving Denver.

2014: Matt Paradis center (sixth round). Paradis became the Broncos' starting center in 2015 and started all 57 of their games.

2015: Quarterback Trevor Siemian (seventh round). Week 1 starter in 2016-17, Siemian was 13-11 for the Broncos.

2016: Fullback Andy Janovich (sixth round) and center Connor McGovern (fifth). Both players became starters. Janovich was traded to Cleveland and McGovern signed with the New York Jets last month.

"Total pandemonium,quot;. During Saturday's seventh round, teams will plan their strategy for undrafted free agency.

Earlier this week, Elway estimated that the Broncos would add 7-9 undrafted free agents. Prospects will accept the terms this weekend, but will not sign a contract, they are all standard three-year agreements, until they take a physical exam administered or approved by the team.

Unrecruited free agency has worked well for the Broncos, from cornerback Chris Harris in 2011. The current roster includes running back Phillip Lindsay, right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, outside linebacker Malik Reed, safety Trey Marshall and quarterback. Brett Rypien.

"On the third day, we're in the process of going, 'We'd like him, him, and him,'" Broncos player personnel director Matt Russell said in an interview in February. "There are so many different pieces in the puzzle and it's a collective effort. We have coaches calling (prospects), we have scouts calling and we are trying to fix everything.

"It is and always has been, for 2-3 hours, a total pandemonium for each team."

Two years ago, the Broncos recruited running backs Royce Freeman (third round) and David Williams (seventh round) but were interested in signing Lindsay.

"I was on the phone with Phillip and he is a competitive guy and he was angry that he wasn't recruited and I didn't blame him," Russell said. "We didn't think in any way that it would be a slam dunk what we would get."

