The star of & # 39; LHH & # 39; Brittney Taylor appears live after shading Rihanna for & # 39; Getting Washed & # 39; in public

During the Instagram Live session, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39; she seems to fall asleep when she performs a dance routine with slow-paced R & # 39; n & # 39; B music.

Up News Info – Brittney Taylor She is one of the celebrities who keep her fans entertained during this quarantine period by hosting an Instagram Live session. However, the recent reality show star's Live has caused many people to be puzzled, as she seemed drugged while performing a dance routine.

During The sessionBrittney was seen dancing to an R&B ballad. At one point, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star simply stared at the camera before appearing asleep. He quickly got out and started playing the music. Without stopping there, later during Live, he grabbed a paper towel and started throwing it away like it was money. She only stopped the session when her friend told her to do so.

Those who tuned in to Live were convinced that she was drugged at the time. "Do you think she only has a high percentage or something stronger?" one asked. "Coca is a great drug," commented another. Meanwhile, someone else accused her of being a hypocrite because of a tweet she posted years ago. In that tweet, she shadowed Rihanna for taking drugs in public.

Brittney wrote in the post: "If I was on drugs, F *** ed & Sucked the entire industry, caught up, had to steal Swag and wash me publicly, I would LOVE it too!"

Brittney could be referring to the infamous photos that showed her pulling what looked like grass out of a man's head during Coachella. People rushed to hit at the time, but she let them know that it didn't bother her one bit. "I'm crazy and I don't pretend to be anything else," said the "Umbrella" singer. He also criticized MTV for the headline the company chose. "@MTV Yikes … @rihanna ran out of whores to give," she wrote.