The Rolling Stones Versus The Beatles Debate – Up News Info

Swift complained on social media that she doesn't support a new album with her 2008 live performances.

"Hi guys, I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my old record label is releasing an 'album' of my live performances tonight. This recording is from a presentation of a 2008 radio show I did when I was 18 years. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release, but it's actually going to be released tonight at midnight, "Swift wrote in an Instagram Live story. "I'm always honest with you about these things, so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me."

STREAMING AND TV SURGE: This week I saw the One world: together at home concert, the Let's go crazy: the Grammy Salute to Prince, the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund with Halsey, Bruce Springsteen and more, and BET Saving ourselves: a relief effort BET COVID-19 special, with John Legend and others. Warner Music Group also announced a virtual music festival, the PlayOn Fest, with past performances by Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore and more. And Travis Scott lit up Fortnite with his own 10-minute concert, a multimedia quirk that caused a stir in the gaming world.

PITBULL TRADEMARK: The overriding "EEEEEEEYOOOOOO!" It is now an official Pitbull trademark. The cry for signature is one of the few trademarks that has to do with sound identification marks.