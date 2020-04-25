The remote episode of "Saturday Night Live" begins with Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci – Up News Info

Saturday night live opened its second remote episode with an appearance by none other than Brad Pitt. The actor started out as Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Pitt's Fauci became a place in the performance as Fauci, and tried to clarify some of President Donald Trump's comments during his daily briefings on the White House coronavirus.

"Yes, the President has taken some liberties with our guidelines," said Pitt. "So tonight, I would like to explain what the President was annoying say."

He then released an improvisational video of Trump at the briefings, saying there would be a shot "relatively soon."

"Relatively soon it's an interesting phrase," Pitt said flatly. Relative to the entire history of the entire history of Earth? I'm sure the vaccine will come very quickly. "

Pitt then released a clip of Trump saying his administration had done "incredible work" and that COVID-19 "will disappear one day, like a miracle."

"A miracle is great. Who doesn't like miracles, "Pitt joked.

The cast was a big hit, after Fauci joked in a recent television interview that if SNL touched someone to play him, he would like to see Pitt in the role.

The NBC sketch comedy series aired its first remote episode on April 11. The show featured the cast "at home" and featured appearances by Alec Baldwin, Larry David and Chris Martin, along with guest presenter Tom Hanks.

Speaking from his kitchen, Hanks spoke about his recovery from the coronavirus. It was his first television appearance since he and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19.