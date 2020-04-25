The MixtapE! Present the Stagecoach playlist that will stop you

The bad news? You are not on Stagecoach right now.

Like Coachella the previous two weekends, the iconic SoCal country music festival was forced to postpone its 2020 festivities once the global coronavirus pandemic forced us all to take extreme measures of social alienation in hopes of flattening the curve and slowing down the spread, leaving thousands of music fans. hoping to take headliner sets Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church under the stars at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, to wait until it's safe enough to resume large gatherings. (As of publication time, the festival has been rescheduled for October 23, 24, and 25, 2020, although that is subject to cancellation.)

And while SiriusXM's The Highway will be holding Stagecouch throughout the weekend for subscribers with performances from much of this year's lineup, what if you're not a subscriber or just couldn't tune in?

Don't worry, The MixtapE! has you covered.

Enjoy our expertly selected playlist below and bring some Stagecoach into your home as you count the days to go before the festival returns!