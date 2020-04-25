The MixtapE! Present the Stagecoach playlist that will stop you

The bad news? You are not on Stagecoach right now.
Like Coachella the previous two weekends, the iconic SoCal country music festival was forced to postpone its 2020 festivities once the global coronavirus pandemic forced us all to take extreme measures of social alienation in hopes of flattening the curve and slowing down the spread, leaving thousands of music fans. hoping to take headliner sets Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church under the stars at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, to wait until it's safe enough to resume large gatherings. (As of publication time, the festival has been rescheduled for October 23, 24, and 25, 2020, although that is subject to cancellation.)
And while SiriusXM's The Highway will be holding Stagecouch throughout the weekend for subscribers with performances from much of this year's lineup, what if you're not a subscriber or just couldn't tune in?
Don't worry, The MixtapE! has you covered.
Enjoy our expertly selected playlist below and bring some Stagecoach into your home as you count the days to go before the festival returns!
Thomas Rhett With. Maren morris – "Wishing you,quot;
Get started with this successful duet from your headliner on Friday night, on his 2017 album Life changes.
Carrie Underwood – "Before I fool you,quot;
Celebrate your headliner on Saturday night with this iconic song from their debut album, 2005 Some hearts, the first country song to sell more than two million copies in digital format, which was, for a moment, the best-selling country song of all time.
Eric Church – "Record year,quot;
Give your headliner some love on Sunday night with this song about nursing angst through the turntable from their 2015 album Mr. misunderstood.
Morgan Wallen – "heartless,quot;
Have a heart and give this Diplo track with the competitor of the sixth season of The voice, one of the first singles from DJ's upcoming country-EDM collaborative album Diplo introduces Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, a listening in honor of his ensemble postponed on Friday night.
Lil Nas X With. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road,quot;
With these two legends slated for their own performances on Friday, you only know that they would team up for one set, probably the first, to realize their resounding and genre-breaking success.
Dan + Shay – "Tequila,quot;
The wait for the duo's Saturday night set will be a bit longer, but you can still enjoy a shot of this Grammy-winning song from their own 2018 title album. No Hunter Needed.
Orville Peck – "Death of the night,quot;
Try not to focus on how cool it would have been to hear the masked singer's signing success on his debut album, 2019 Pony, just as the sun began to set in the valley during its setting on Saturday. It is enough to make a young man cry.
Chris Lane – "I do not know about you,quot;
We don't know about you, but we are sure we will not be able to hear this success on his 2018 album. Loops around the sun lives during his Sunday set.
Tenille Townes – "Someone's daughter,quot;
We bet not only are the daughters disappointed that they have to wait to hear this hit live now that the Canadian singer's Saturday set has been postponed.
Tanya Tucker – "Bring my flowers now,quot;
As you'll have to wait a little longer for this living legend's Saturday set, celebrate her with this Grammy-winning song from her 2019 album While I'm living.
RaeLynn – "Without bra,quot;
The voice The set of the second season of the contestants of the second season is not happening yet, so make yourself comfortable and relax with this cute farewell song.
Jimmie Allen – "We are,quot;
hopefully Noah Cyrus He keeps his schedule open so that he can join the singer for a performance of this killer duo when their Saturday set takes place this fall.
Brett Young – "In case you didn't know,quot;
As you wait for the former college baseball player's rescheduled Friday set, get lost in this romantic hit from his 2017 self-titled album.
Dustin Lynch – "Mom's house,quot;
Try not to burn your entire city waiting for the singer's rescheduled Friday set and listen to this killer song from his 2020 album Tullahoma.
Gabby barrett – "I hope,quot;
Maybe Charlie Puth you can join the American idol finalist for a remix performance of his success with himself when his Sunday set takes place in October.
