The Jonas Brothers play & # 39; & # 39; Quarantine confessions & # 39; & # 39; with Jimmy Fallon

There's more to it Jonas brothers than the fans knew!
On Friday night, the talented trio …Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas—He made a virtual appearance in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Lately host Jimmy Fallon, he has been giving fans and viewers similar content to feel good about his At Home series. With everything that happens in the world in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic, it is certainly what everyone needs
And last night it was no different, when the brothers played a game of "confessions of quranatina,quot;, in which they shared shameful little things about their lives … in quarantine.
First disclosure? "I talk to my dog like I'm a real person," Jimmy read as he pulled out a piece of paper from a jar. Naturally, the brothers and Fallon assumed that was Nick's confession, considering that he recently got a puppy with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.
"I think it is totally normal, and everyone should talk to their dogs to feel comfortable," the 27-year-old star told the others.
With that comment, it didn't take long for the rest of the group to yell and laugh, "It's Nick. It's definitely Nick!"
The singer admitted to talking to his dog for "about 20 minutes,quot; before realizing what he was doing.
Another confession? "I forgot to wear pants for my first Zoom meeting of the day," read a note.
Guess who that person was: Kevin!
"I forgot to put my pants on …" he admitted. "It is true."
Watch the video above to find out what Jonas Brother is a 90 promised day fan, who struggles to wear pants over sweatpants every day and more!
