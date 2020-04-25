The Jonas Brothers play & # 39; & # 39; Quarantine confessions & # 39; & # 39; with Jimmy Fallon

There's more to it Jonas brothers than the fans knew!

On Friday night, the talented trio …Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas—He made a virtual appearance in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Lately host Jimmy Fallon, he has been giving fans and viewers similar content to feel good about his At Home series. With everything that happens in the world in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic, it is certainly what everyone needs

And last night it was no different, when the brothers played a game of "confessions of quranatina,quot;, in which they shared shameful little things about their lives … in quarantine.

First disclosure? "I talk to my dog ​​like I'm a real person," Jimmy read as he pulled out a piece of paper from a jar. Naturally, the brothers and Fallon assumed that was Nick's confession, considering that he recently got a puppy with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

"I think it is totally normal, and everyone should talk to their dogs to feel comfortable," the 27-year-old star told the others.