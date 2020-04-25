The Grand Tour's Andy Wilman on how the coronavirus hit Amazon Show – Up News Info

The great journey Executive producer Andy Wilman has revealed how the coronavirus pandemic slowed the progress of his Madagascar special plans and completely derailed in Russia.

In a live YouTube discussion with The great journey Host Jeremy Clarkson, Wilman said he hired COVID-19, leaving him out of action for 10 days. The pandemic has also meant that the Amazon car show has had to be remotely edited, causing delays.

"I've had the plague," Wilman said of the coronavirus. "It's the worst thing I've ever had in my life." He added that the pandemic has meant that he has been unable to sit on the issue, while access to the computer has also been an issue. "I had to go to Tesco to buy a microphone," he joked.

The great journey The team filmed the Madagascar special six months ago, but Wilman said that "even without a global pandemic it takes a long time" to process more than a thousand hours of footage, including five weeks that only ingested 4K footage on the editing equipment.

Wilman said they hope to deliver their final cut to Amazon in the next two weeks. The transmitter will then add their own notes, before deciding when to premiere the 90-minute special. Clarkson said fans have been asking him when the next episode will be released, but now they can direct their questions to Amazon. "If you want to know when the next installment of The great journey it is coming, ask Amazon, not us, "he said.

The couple also revealed that they had to cancel plans in March to film their next adventure in northern Russia, and will not visit the shoot again until next year. Wilman said they spent "hundreds of thousands of pounds" preparing for production, including shipping cars and paying local repairers, but said there is no word in Russian for "refund." He added: "We had to call him. It was the right move, thank God, but now we have to wait for it to snow again and we'll be leaving next year. "