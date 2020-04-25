The creators of Will and Grace admit that the fight between Debra Messing and Megan Mullally made filming "difficult,quot; during the final season.

After NBC's groundbreaking comedy Will and grace It came to an end for the second time on Thursday, creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick tackled the dispute between stars Debra Messing (Grace Adler) and Megan Mullally (Karen Walker).

While talking to Weekly entertainmentMutchnick said that during the last season of the series, everyone in the cast put aside their personal issues and focused on work.

"We always work under this motto that it's all about work. It's just about work," said Mutchnick. "And if we stay true to that, then we will keep them away from what happened on set this year because it would have only interfered with the stories we wanted to tell."

Mutchnick admitted that the eleventh and final season "was not an easy year,quot;, but the permanent legacy of Will and grace it is more important than "any temporary dispute,quot; that takes place on stage.

During the final season, Mullally was noticeably absent from two of the 18 episodes. Mullally was rumored not to be part of the episodes due to a dispute with Messing after the two were no longer followed on Instagram.

As the final season unfolded, Messing and Mullally rarely photographed themselves together on the show's social media posts. And, when they were in the same photo, they were never next to each other or hugging like they did with their other co-stars.

At that time, co-star Eric McCormack (Will Truman) said We weekly that there was no truth to the rumor that Messing and Mullally did not get along. He said the rumor was "crazy," and people worry about it "too much." McCormack added that the show's four stars, himself, Messing, Mullally and Sean Hayes (Jack McFarland), get along "like a burning house,quot; and always have.

The original eight-season series of Will and grace It was between 1998 and 2006, and he returned for a surprise revival in 2017 and raced for three more seasons. Mutchnick says the series is over forever because they finally gave the characters the ending they deserved.

“The first time, we felt like we were doing this that we were supposed to do in quotes, which was to send them both into normal quotes and to make babies in these normal family compositions. But it wasn't so honest who the characters were, "Mutchnick explained." We will never go back again. We would hardly do this TV show or a frame again. It won't happen. That's the last word. "

Mutchnik also revealed that they were able to film the entire season due to Messing's "pain in the a **" contract that required the season to end at Christmas 2019. Now, he is grateful for the clause because if they had been on a regular schedule filming, the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of Hollywood would have prevented them from filming the final episodes.



