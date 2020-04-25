The city of Carson offers free coronavirus testing to all residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The City of Carson will offer free COVID-19 tests to all residents beginning Monday.

In a press release on Friday, the city council said those interested in receiving a test can register online and book an appointment. All residents are eligible, even those without symptoms.

The new testing center will be located outside the east wing of the congresswoman's Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center and will be by car or by appointment only.

The test results will be available in 24 to 36 hours, according to the statement.

The city of Carson currently has 199 positive cases of coronavirus, authorities said.