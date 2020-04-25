Home Entertainment The Chicago woman shoots her boyfriend in the face after he caught...

The Chicago woman shoots her boyfriend in the face after he caught her!

Bradley Lamb
A Chicago woman was accused of shooting her boyfriend in the face after police said the boyfriend cheated on her with another man.

According to police, a Chicago couple, Tamara Chapman (26) and her boyfriend of 27 years, went shopping at the supermarket early Saturday (April 18).

Tamara's boyfriend left her house and then went back out to run more errands.

While he was away, the police say that Tamara invited another man to her home, and that she was intimate with him.

