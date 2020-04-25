The Chicago woman shoots her boyfriend in the face after he caught her!

A Chicago woman was accused of shooting her boyfriend in the face after police said the boyfriend cheated on her with another man.

According to police, a Chicago couple, Tamara Chapman (26) and her boyfriend of 27 years, went shopping at the supermarket early Saturday (April 18).

Tamara's boyfriend left her house and then went back out to run more errands.

While he was away, the police say that Tamara invited another man to her home, and that she was intimate with him.

Tamara's boyfriend returned home and entered with Tamara with her friend.

Enraged, the boyfriend took Tamara's car again and returned home.

Tamara called her boyfriend and persuaded him to return to her home, where she confronted him and an argument ensued.

The man told police that Tamara pulled out a gun, pointed it at her face and said, "You are not going to leave me or I will kill you."

Prosecutors say she shot him in the jaw.

After being shot, the man ran to a nearby alley and called 911. Police said they took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Chapman was arrested at the scene and then released from jail on $ 15,000 bail, according to records from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Chapman faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder and is due to appear in domestic violence court on April 24.