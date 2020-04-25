The Chargers select UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in the NFL Draft – Up News Info Los Angeles

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – In Saturday's NFL 2020 Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected UCLA running back Joshua Kelley.

Kelley was the sixth player drafted in the fourth round and the 112th overall choice.

Kelley, 5 foot 11 inches and 219 pounds, was the UCLA MVP in the two seasons he played with the Bruins.

Born in Inglewood, Kelley grew up in Lancaster and began his college career at UC Davis, then UCLA.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)