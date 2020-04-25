The best Bollywood road movies of this decade

The road movie genre has not been widely used in Bollywood. It is only in the last 10-15 years that filmmakers have come close to this genre. And aside from such obvious names as Farhan Akhtar, his sister Zoya Akhtar, and Imtiaz Ali, this form of narrative treatment has not really found much interest in conventional Bollywood cinema. However, it is an exciting genre and lends itself to many possibilities. Currently, when our movement is restricted due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are sure that you would like to see some road movies to appease your passion for travel.

Karwaan (2018)

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar

We are used to seeing the north in Hindi movies and the lush beauty of South India offers a nice contrast to that and reminds us how beautiful our country really is as a whole. Avinash Arun's cinematography gives the film postcard quality. The movie is a laugh that will keep you divided from the first frame. However, unlike life, death does not offer a second chance. We can only learn from the tragedy and move on, perhaps to take more risks, perhaps to let go of our inhibitions and lead a healthier and fuller life. Avinash (Dulquer Salmaan), loses his father in a traffic accident in the north. Tanya (Mithila Palkar) loses her grandmother in the same accident, but the coffins are exchanged. Avinash travels from Bangalore to Kochi in his friend Shaukat's (Irrfan Khan) van and picks up Tanya on the way from her hostel at her mother's insistence. They keep getting into one misfortune after another and somehow come out unscathed. The film ends with them finding closure on each other and also on themselves.

Piku (2015)

Director: Shoojit Sircar.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Jisshu Sengupta

Piku is the story of an obedient daughter who takes her father to Calcutta from Delhi by road because he cannot fly. Piku Bannerjee (Deepika Padukone) is an architect who lives in Delhi and loves his widowed father Bhaskhor Bannerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) but at the same time is constantly irritated by him due to his eccentricities. She suffers from acute constipation and tends to relate everything in her life to her bowel movements. He wants to go to Calcutta to visit his ancestral home and Piku reluctantly agrees to take him there. She takes the help of Rana Chaudhary (Irrfan Khan), who runs a taxi business. Since there is no driver available, Rana decides to drive them to Kolkata himself. They experience various misadventures along the way. Rana is constantly upset by Bhaskhor's eccentric shapes, but soon begins to see beyond the outside. He also likes Piku. The three develop a bond, which makes Rana decide to spend time with the family in Kolkata. Their maternal aunt (Moushumi Chatterjee) also joins them there. Bhaskhor takes a bike ride through Kolkata noticing the various changes and finally finds the closure within himself, dying peacefully at night.

Looking for Fanny (2014)

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone

Arjun Kapoor

Homi Adajania tells an absurd story about human relations with this road movie set in Goa. Ferdinand & # 39; Ferdie & # 39; Pinto (Naseeruddin Shah), comes to know that the love letter he wrote to the love of his life, Stefanie & # 39; Fanny & # 39; Fernandes (Anjali Patil), never reached it. He wants to travel to his last address to tell her of his true feelings. Angelina & # 39; Angie & # 39; Eucharistica (Deepika Padukone), a young widow who lives next door and a friend of the family, decides to help him. On this trip they are joined by their mother-in-law Rosalina & # 39; Rosie & # 39; Eucharistica (Dimple Kapadia), Angie's childhood friend Savio Da Gama (Arjun Kapoor) and an artist Don Pedro Cleto Collaco (Pankaj Kapur) who develops the hots for Rosie. . Savio and Angie also rediscover lost love along the way and have a chance to reconnect. Ferdie, in the end, finds out where Fanny lives, but it's too late. Fanny, very married, passed away and the group reluctantly joins the funeral. It was a movie full of eccentric characters reflecting on the true nature of love and life and it also had several dark moments. In the end, however, this diverse team of characters accepts the truth about themselves and becomes a better person because of the journey they made together.

Highway (2014)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt

The film is primarily the story of two characters from very different origins taking a road trip through six states in a truck. According to reports, Imtiaz Ali made the film on the go, leaving locations and the scene to dictate what will happen next. The film was shot on the roads of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. Veera Tripathi (Alia Bhatt) is the daughter of a wealthy Delhi-based businessman. The day before her wedding, she is kidnapped at a service station. While her kidnappers initially panic after learning of her father's high connection, they nonetheless agree to follow what they had planned. They move her from city to city in a truck to avoid detection by the police. Veera approaches the gang leader, Mahabir Bhati (Randeep Hooda), and even develops romantic feelings for him. Initially skeptical of this change, but in the end, he accepts it as one of life's unsolvable puzzles. He instinctively understands that she must have gone through emotional trauma in the past just like him. Unfortunately, he was killed in a police shooting, but the road trip and time she had spent with him gives her the courage to speak out about being abused by her uncle as a child. She leaves the house and establishes a small business in the mountains, finally she is at peace with herself.

Queen (2013)

Director: Vikas Bahl.

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

The film was shot extensively in Paris and Amsterdam and focuses on a young woman's solo journey. The film was made on a limited budget, and therefore the actors used to live in modest hotels. As the film was shot in various locations, the cast and crew literally had a road trip experience running from one location to another. When Rani Mehra's fiancé (Kangana Ranaut), Vijay (Rajkummar Rao) cancels their marriage a day before the wedding date, a devastated Rani plans to continue their honeymoon in Europe, as everything has been previously booked. Rani meets Vijayalakshmi (Lisa Haydon), a bohemian woman, who takes her through the hot spots of Paris and with whom she has many adventures. Then she takes a train to Amsterdam and is forced to live in a hostel, where she quickly befriends a trio of international visitors. Tour the famous red light district of Amsterdam, without fully understanding why it is famous. It also ends up impressing a renowned chef with his culinary skills. She gains enough confidence from the trip to formally remove Vijay from her life forever.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

The film was a two-hour advertisement for Spain. The La Tomatina de Buñol festival was recreated for the song Ik junoon. The flamenco song Señorita was filmed in Alájar, a town in the province of Huelva. The climax of the film, which features the Bullfight, was filmed in Pamplona, ​​which has traditionally been the center of the sport. ZNMD focused on a road trip made by three friends, Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imran (Farhan). While Kabir works for his family's construction business, Arjun is an investment baker and Imran is a copywriter. They plan a three-week road trip through Spain before Kabir's marriage and make a pact that everyone will look for something they were afraid to do for the duration of the trip. Kabir chooses underwater diving, and Arjun, who can't swim, spends time with diving instructor Laila (Katrina Kaif). Arjun's choice is skydiving, where Imran initially fights for his fear or height. The last adventure, chosen by Imran, is to participate in the Running With The Bulls race. The road trip helps the three friends find new perspectives on their own lives and on others.