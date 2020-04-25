The 8 worst value picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, from Damon Arnette to Justin Rohrwasser

The NFL Draft is a complicated process.

There are countless simulated drafts created in advance to try to predict what will happen, but those never end up being completely accurate. Some players end up falling more than expected, and some end up going much higher than expected. NFL analysts, NFL scouts and NFL general managers have a different opinion on each prospect.

However, there is generally a general acceptance of how good a prospect is. If everyone says that a player is a third-round talent, then there is probably some truth to that. But sometimes, according to analysts of those players, a third-round talent ends up going in the first round, leaving many bewildered.

Below, we'll break down some of the worst value picks in the NFL Draft 2020 based on pre-draft exploration reports. This does not necessarily mean that the player is bad, it just means that the team that chose them probably came with their selection.

We will focus more on the Day 1 and Day 2 elections, bearing in mind that those selections carry more weight. After a certain round, you're really not losing much value with your draft picks because why not take a chance on that player in the sixth round?

Draft 2020 NFL's worst value picks

Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders, 19th overall

The Raiders went with Henry Ruggs earlier in the first round, which was a solid selection, but then made a dazzling move by picking Damon Arnette with 19 overall. FiveThirtyEight created a probability graph of each selection from the first round. Probability calculates which players could be taken into the draft before their actual selection. For example, Tristan Wirfs was expected to be taller, so his probability was high at 97.2%. Arnette finished with 0.0%.

"With several curves ranked higher on my dash, I question the value of Las Vegas," writes Danny Kelly of The Ringer. After many called the move a scope, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock explicitly addressed that saying: "We feel like this is one of the most competitive players in the entire draft. We didn't feel like it was a scope."

Arnette was 63rd overall on Arif Hasan's big board, which combined the rankings of more than 60 analysts.

Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahwks, 27th overall

Seahawks surprisingly recruited linebackers Jordyn Brooks with the 27th pick in the draft. He received a 6.2 rating from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, making Brooks a "good endorsement who could become a starter." Her projection project was Round 2.

Brooks' selection was 0.0% fixed on the FiveThirtyEight projection chart, and ranked 84th overall on Arif Hasan's big consensus board.

Making this choice even weirder is the fact that Brooks was led ahead of first-round linebacker adviser Patrick Queen. He will also join a Seahawks team that already has Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, a couple of good linebackers.

Isaiah Wilson, Tennessee Titans, 29th overall

Wilson also finished 0.0% in the FiveThirtyEight projection, one of three players who passed the first-round pick 20 with that percentage. As several analysts pointed out, Wilson has some advantages, but it is projected to be more of a second-round pick than a first-round pick.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said Wilson "needed another year in Georgia,quot; to work on some things. Danny Kelly of the Ringer also agreed that Tennessee had reached him.

"It's kind of hard to get that early (he registered at # 61 on my Big Board), and the Titans are betting more on his lead than the player he is today, but he should pass as Jack Conklin's successor on the side right, "Kelly wrote.

Darrell Taylor, Seattle Seahawks, 48th overall

Seattle makes another appearance on this list, this time with defensive end Darrell Taylor. He was the third overall defensive end taken in the draft despite better options being available. The Seahawks even switched to select Taylor.

"This is too high for him," writes ESPN's Mel Kiper about Taylor. "He is my 12th defense and 185th overall. We know Seattle wanted to add defensive linemen on Day 2, but there were better players on the board, including A.J. Epenesa, Bradlee Anae and Jabari Zuniga."

Taylor was 93rd overall on Hasan's big consensus board and 11th among defensive ends.

Josiah Deguara, Green Bay Packers, 94th overall

The Packers had a controversial NFL Draft after selecting Jordan Love in the first round and A.J. Dillon the second. While both teams were a little weird, they weren't really bad picks in terms of reaching the players. Josiah Deguara, however, fits that description.

Deguara is a Cincinnati tight end expected to be a Day 3 pick, and belated on that. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had him projected for the sixth round. Deguara was 163rd on Hasan's big consensus board, tenth between the closed ends. Despite being the tenth overall tight end on the big pre-draft board, he was the third selected tight end in the draft.

Tanner Muse, Las Vegas Raiders, No. 100 overall

Las Vegas made Tanner Muse a third-round draft pick despite NFL.com including him with a Round 6 screening.

Mykal Walker, Atlanta Falcons, 119th overall

Mykal Walker had the lowest prospect rating on NFL.com among the players selected in Rounds 1-4 (5.69). The linebacker had a sixth-round screening, and was instead an early fourth-round pick (13). Chad Reuter of NFL.com screened Walker in round 7 of his NFL Mock Draft, 220th overall. R.J. CBS Sports White caused Walker to retire entirely in his simulated NFL Draft. Walker provided Atlanta's need as a versatile linebacker, but most experts did not expect him to be selected so early.

Justin Rohrwasser, New England Patriots, 159 overall

The Patriots made a controversial move by kicking in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. I don't necessarily hate going to kick here, but selecting Rohrwasser was an interesting move. Athletic NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler didn't even include Rohrwasser in his Top 10 kickers list as part of his Draft Guide. And of those 10 kickers, Brugler only had three with elaborate ratings.

NFL.com didn't even have a lead rating on him. Getting a kick from the future makes sense for New England, but the Patriots may well have added Rohrwasser as an undrafted free agent instead of a fifth-round draft pick.